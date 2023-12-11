12-year-old student in custody after police say he took airsoft gun to school

Tulsa police responded to Nathan Hale Middle School in full force Monday afternoon when officers got a call about an individual with a gun inside the school.

It happened at roughly 2:00 p.m. Monday; the campus is located near E. 61st Street and S. Sheridan Road.

According to TPD, the tip came from a 13-year-old student inside the school.

She called to say she’d seen a weapon, according to TPD Capt. Richard Meulenberg, and once they determined there was no active shooter they questioned the girl.

“She was able to describe to us what this person looks like,” he told KRMG. “So, when we start piecing it together, we were able to figure out who this other student was. It’s a 12-year-old male here. Finding that student, we did in fact find an airsoft pistol which looks like an authentic firearm.”

Officers said the male student was taken into custody and that TPD is working with the school district to decide the appropriate course of action.

