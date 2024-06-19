11 arrested for illegal dispensary sales in Wagoner County

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office arrested 11 people for distributing controlled dangerous substances following an undercover operation.

County investigators and the District 27 Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force conducted undercover operations throughout Wagoner County for illegal and third-party sales after receiving information dispensaries were operating illegally.

On June 7, officers and investigators conducted checks on the suspected dispensaries in the county. Officials say every dispensary that investigators visited illegally sold to undercover state agents who did not have an Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority Card.

Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliot spoke about the investigation and how easy it was to obtain medical marijuana without a medical card from the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority.

“We bought multiple times from the same stores over a period of 90 days, so that proved that it wasn’t just a one-time mistake,” Elliot said.

The state of Oklahoma requires you to have a license from a doctor in the state saying that you are being prescribed medical marijuana.

“What we found, unfortunately in Wagoner County, is many of our dispensaries were not falling in lines with state law on that,” Elliot said.

In total, 11 people were arrested. Police say seven were arrested in the City of Wagoner and four were arrested in the Broken Arrow area. Nine dispensaries in Wagoner County were busted.

All people were charged with distributing controlled dangerous substances with a $25,000 bond.

Sheriff Elliot says they will continue to follow up with these dispensaries and make sure they stay in compliance with Oklahoma state law.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority will now do their own investigations into the businesses.