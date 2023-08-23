100X Reining Horse Classic brings more than 1600 competitors and $3 million in prizes to Tulsa

Tulsa has played host to reining horse competitions for years, but the 2023 event features a new owner, more prize money, and an emphasis on getting more interest from the general public.

Carly Barrick is an organizer who helped put the 100X Reining Horse Classic together.

She says the competition features horses and riders performing an intricate series of maneuvers designed to showcase the skills of both, as well as their ability to work as a team.

As of Wednesday, she said, they have 1,650 stalls filled, but calculating the number of humans involved is tricky because some exhibitors may bring several animals, while others may only bring one.

Prize money totaling more than $3 million will be paid out to winners in the several categories, along with any number of consolation prizes, Barrick said.

Admission is free to the public every day, except for Friday and Saturday, September 1st and 2nd.

That’s because after the competition, the tickets will get the holder into concerts featuring Larry the Cable Guy (Friday) and Dylan Scott.

Ticket prices for those two days vary, depending on the level of access to the different areas of the event.

The concerts are part of a new approach by the owner of 100X, Barrick says.

“To bring in people beyond exhibitors is another goal of ours,” she told KRMG. “Just to grow the industry beyond people that know and love horses.”

For tickets, visit the Expo Square website.








