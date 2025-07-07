1 woman fatally shot by officer after TPD said she charged with knife

TULSA, Okla. — One woman was fatally shot by an officer after the Tulsa Police Department said she charged at officers with a knife.

Officers said they received a call from concerned neighbors around 9:00 p.m. reporting a domestic dispute happening at a home near South 189th East Avenue and East 1st Street.

According to the caller, their neighbors were acting out of control, and they said they’d seen knives during the argument.

TPD responded to the scene and first spoke with the neighbors who called in the argument.

The department said they then approached the home where the argument was occurring and knocked on the door.

As soon as they knocked, officers said an unclothed woman ran at them while holding a large butcher knife.

One officer then fired at the woman and fatally struck her.

TPD said they gave the woman first aid, but that she unfortunately passed away due to her injuries.

The investigation is still active, and officers took several witnesses to the detective division to give statements about what happened.

TPD stated nobody was injured during the incident except the woman who was shot.

Authorities said neighbors reported to them that they believe drugs and alcohol may have influenced the behavior of the people involved in the argument. However, this will not be confirmed until the Medical Examiner is able to finish their toxicology report.

The identity of the woman is not being released at this time.