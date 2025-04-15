1 taken to hospital after shooting in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — One person was taken to the hospital after a Monday night shooting in west Tulsa.

According to Tulsa Police, officers responded to a shooting near West 23rd Street and South Jackson Avenue on Monday just before 10 p.m.

Once on the scene, officers found a woman with a gunshot wound to the hip.

The victim told police her neighbor shot her. Officers found the female suspect and her husband and took them into custody.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police said the shooting is still under investigation.