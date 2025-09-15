Local

1 killed in north Tulsa shooting, suspect released pending further investigation

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff
Tulsa Crime Stoppers and Tulsa Police Department team up for Cop Talk
By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — A man is dead after a shooting in north Tulsa over the weekend.

Tulsa Police responded to a shooting near East 44th and North Main Street around 1:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers found a 37-year-old man in the street. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said there was no suspect on scene, but a man later turned himself in.

Detectives say the man who was shot had been threatening the suspect and showed up at his house with a knife. They say the suspect shot the man in response.

They say the suspect was questioned and released pending further investigation.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG