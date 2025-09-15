1 killed in north Tulsa shooting, suspect released pending further investigation

TULSA, Okla. — A man is dead after a shooting in north Tulsa over the weekend.

Tulsa Police responded to a shooting near East 44th and North Main Street around 1:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers found a 37-year-old man in the street. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said there was no suspect on scene, but a man later turned himself in.

Detectives say the man who was shot had been threatening the suspect and showed up at his house with a knife. They say the suspect shot the man in response.

They say the suspect was questioned and released pending further investigation.