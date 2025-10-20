1 killed, 1 injured in north Tulsa shooting

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department said a man was killed and another was injured during a shooting at a north Tulsa birthday party on Friday.

Police said around 11:17 p.m., officers responded to a shooting near North Osage Drive and West 61st Street North.

A man was found dead in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. There were shell casings from at least four different caliber weapons in the area.

Another man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the hip, police said.

Police said a gunfight broke out at a large birthday party in the area, but no one from the party stayed on scene.

The injured man was interviewed by officers, but was not able to provide much information. He did not know where he was when he was shot, who he was with or who took him to the hospital.

Detectives are looking for witnesses who can provide details about what happened. If you have any information, call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS and reference case 2025-053528.

This is Tulsa’s 41st homicide of 2025.