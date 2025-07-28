1 juvenile shot at parish festival held at St Thomas More Catholic Church

The Tulsa Police Department said one juvenile was shot by another juvenile at a parish festival being held at St Thomas More Catholic Church.

According to the department, they were called out to St Thomas More near South 129th East Avenue and East 27th Street around 9:11 p.m. for a shooting.

Officers said a large parish festival was being held at the church. The event was set to end at 9:00 p.m. and people had been in the process of heading home when the victim was shot.

At some point during the event, authorities said two teenagers got into a fight and one of the teenagers pulled out a gun and shot the other one in the chest.

Upon arriving at the scene, Officers immediately began providing first aid, before rushing the victim to the hospital.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Although there were still hundreds of people at the festival when the shooting occurred, Tulsa Police say no one else was injured.

Police said they’ve identified the suspect who they believe was behind the shooting, but they’re not releasing his identity at this time. He is not yet in custody, as Police are still searching for him at this time.

TPD said security had been hired for the festival; however, since the festival had technically ended, they were no longer in the area when the teenager was shot.

KRMG will continue to provide updates as they become available.

©2025 Cox Media Group