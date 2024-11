TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department said a man was arrested in connection to a shooting at a south Tulsa apartment complex Sunday morning.

Police said Keith Antonio Stith knocked on a resident’s door at the Casa Linda Apartments near East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue and shot the resident in the leg when he opened the door.

The victim is expected to be okay, police said.

Police said Stith was arrested without incident near East 46th Street and M.L.K Boulevard.