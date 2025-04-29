Local

1 injured in north Tulsa shooting

By Matt Hutson
Crime scene tape
Investigation 1 injured in north Tulsa shooting (fergregory - stock.adobe.com)
By Matt Hutson

The Tulsa Police Department says one person was injured during a shooting in north Tulsa early Tuesday morning.

TPD says they responded to a call after shots were heard near 50th Street North and North Hartford Avenue around 12:05 a.m.

Officers reportedly arrived on the scene to find a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A house and vehicle and were also hit by gunshots. Police say a suspect has not been identified at this time.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!