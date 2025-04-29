1 injured in north Tulsa shooting

The Tulsa Police Department says one person was injured during a shooting in north Tulsa early Tuesday morning.

TPD says they responded to a call after shots were heard near 50th Street North and North Hartford Avenue around 12:05 a.m.

Officers reportedly arrived on the scene to find a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A house and vehicle and were also hit by gunshots. Police say a suspect has not been identified at this time.