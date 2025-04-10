1 injured after SUV and train collide in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — One person was injured after a train collided with an SUV in west Tulsa Thursday morning.

According to Tulsa Police, officers responded to an injury crash near West 17th Street and Highway 75 around 2 a.m. on Thursday.

Once on scene, officers found a totaled SUV that was hit by a train. Four people were inside the SUV and one was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the driver of the SUV was driving at a high rate of speed and didn’t notice the train, which was being backed up on the tracks. The collision pushed the SUV off the road.

The driver of the SUV was cited for several traffic violations, police said. The injured passenger is expected to be okay and no other injuries were reported.