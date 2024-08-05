COWETA, Okla. — Coweta Police said one person was injured after a crash during a pursuit Saturday night on Highway 51.

Coweta Police Chief Mike Bell said the incident began when an officer was working a traffic stop around 9:20 p.m. Saturday.

“He observed a motorcycle take off from the light and pull a wheelie and then take off,” said Chief Bell. “Another officer was up towards Walmart and heard the traffic and decided to get in on the pursuit also.”

Chief Bell said the officer engaged in the chase reached the intersection of Highway 51 and 111th Street near McDonald’s. All traffic appeared to have stopped.

“He went ahead and tried to go through and that was when a lady that was turning left on 111th turned into him, and that is when they both collided,” Bell said.

The police car burst into flames after the crash in what Chief Bell called a “freak accident.” Thankfully, the officer involved is okay.

1 injured after crash involving Coweta Police officer during pursuit (Coweta Police Department)

Chief Bell says during this time, the motorcyclist had continued past the intersection and the other officer ended his pursuit.

He did note the chase was called off due to the prior accident.

Chief Bell said the woman involved in the accident was a first responder. She was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and is doing okay as of Sunday morning.

“We’re scouting the area and going over all of the camera and footages and were able to locate the motorcycle coming down 111th just before the accident took place,” Bell said.

The driver of the motorcycle has been identified as Colton Dewayne Blue.

Chief Bell said Blue was arrested Sunday under charges of felony eluding and reckless driving.

The Coweta Police Department stopped engaging in pursuits for a period, which has resulted in a change in policy, Chief Bell said.

“We will pursue as long as it is safe and then once they leave the city limits, we will stop the pursuit at that moment,” Bell said.

Chief Bell said he is relieved that everyone involved is doing okay.