1 injured, 1 in custody after shooting in Tulsa County

TULSA, Okla. — A person was shot during an incident in Tulsa County late Thursday morning, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers received the call after 11:30 a.m. near N. Peoria Ave. and East 66th Street North.

According to deputies on scene, the shooting occurred between three people who knew each other. The victim was accused of stealing from the suspect. A confrontation occurred and the victim was shot. Another man tried to intervene and was injured from glass shattering from a car that was struck by bullets.

TSCO says the shooter was taken into custody without incident.