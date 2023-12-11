1 dead, suspect in custody after south Tulsa shooting

TULSA, Okla. — One person is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting Friday in south Tulsa, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

TPD said they responded to a shooting Friday night near 61st and Peoria.

According to police, 24-year-old Kareem King was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said another victim was wounded too but was treated and released.

King was taken to the hospital after the shooting and died just before midnight, police said.

Police said a suspect in the shooting, Jaquan Stites, was later found on a different call.

According to police, Stites was arrested for manslaughter, assault, and battery with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.