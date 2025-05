ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — The Rogers County Sheriff’s Office said one person is dead after a house fire in Owasso Sunday morning.

Owasso and Collinsville firefighters responded to a house fire near Highway 20 and North 156th East Avenue around 2:15 a.m.

Firefighters had the fire under control in around 20 minutes. Highway 20 was partially blocked between 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Flames caused severe damage to the roof and kitchen of the house.