1 dead, 6 injured after officer-involved shooting in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department said one person is dead and six are injured after an officer-involved shooting in downtown Tulsa Sunday morning.

Police said around 12:30 a.m., a large crowd gathered near East 2nd Street and South Elgin Avenue and began to turn hostile. Several officers were already on scene, but a call was made for more to assist.

A fight began in the crowd and multiple people began shooting into and out of the group, police said.

Officers saw a man shooting into the crowd and began chasing him. The man ran away with a semi-automatic pistol in his hand. Officers shot the man while he was running away.

Police said while officers were administering aid on the injured suspect, gunfire continued in the crowd of people.

Another man with a semi-automatic pistol was standing behind the officers administering aid. An officer from a different vantage point shot the second suspect, identifying him as a continuing threat.

Officers tried to provide aid to the second suspect, but he died on scene.

Police said at least five people were shot by the suspects’ gunfire.

The victims were transported to the hospital with varying degrees of injuries. None are reported to have died, police said.

Police suspect there may be more victims. More details will be shared as the investigation continues.

The TPD Crime Scene Unit recovered multiple firearms, spent casings and bullets from the scene. The suspects’ gunfire hit several buildings and police are working with business owners who found damage to their property.

The officers involved in the shootings have been placed on administrative leave.

Police said evidence will be submitted to the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office, which will review the officers’ actions as part of the investigation.