1 arrested after driving vehicle into Bluestem Lake

PAWHUSKA, Okla. — The Pawhuska Police Department said one person was arrested after they drove a vehicle into Bluestem Lake.

On Aug. 6, a drunk driver drove into Bluestem Lake and the vehicle became completely submerged.

Police said officers responded to the scene and arrested the suspect, who is from Bristow.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol helped locate the vehicle and is scheduled to recover it on Thursday morning. OHP said the vehicle is submerged deep enough to not interfere with boaters.

Police shared a reminder that drinking and driving significantly impairs judgement and reaction times, leading to accidents that can cause serious injuries or fatalities.