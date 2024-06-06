‘Like Mike Tyson;’ Florida man charged after biting person’s ear off

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A man was charged after biting off part of another person’s ear during a custody swap in Nassau County, Florida.

Nassau County Sheriff’s Deputies said Ben Jadoo was dropping his 5-year-old daughter off in a custody swap with the girl’s mother.

The exchange happened Sunday at a gas station in Callahan, about 20 miles northwest of Jacksonville.

Police said in a report, the mother is legally required to have supervision when picking up her daughter.

That is when the grandfather, Neal Cochrane, shows up on the scene. Police said Cochrane rushed over to Jadoo’s car and attacked him.

The report states the suspect placed Jadoo in a chokehold as he was walking away. Then, according to the report, the suspect took a big bite of Jadoo’s left ear.

Action News Jax spoke with a neighbor of the suspect.

“That’s crazy! Nothing like that happens out here in a small town. That just doesn’t happen,” neighbor Nicholas Mance said.

After seeing the photo of Jadoo’s ear Mance said he was reminded of heavyweight fighter Mike Tyson biting the ear of his opponent Evander Holyfield years ago.

“That’s something you see on TV like Mike Tyson.”

Cochrane was charged with aggravated battery. His bond was set for $5,000.

Jadoo’s family told Action News Jax he has been in and out of surgery. They also said they would be getting their lawyers involved.