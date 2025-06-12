News

At least 4 dead in San Antonio after heavy rains flood parts of Texas

SAN ANTONIO — (AP) — At least four people are dead in San Antonio and dozens of water rescues were made around the city after heavy rains flooded highways and stranded motorists, officials said Thursday.

Fire officials said they are still searching for two people who are missing. Calls for water rescued began shortly before sunrise, according to the San Antonio police department.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!