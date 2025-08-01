The Latest: US stock market and global trade partners react to Trump’s new tariffs

President Donald Trump 's latest tariff moves drew worries from Wall Street as stocks slumped Friday and Treasury yields fell sharply.

Trump signed an order the previous night imposing steep tariffs on 66 countries, the European Union, Taiwan and the Falkland Islands, to go into effect Aug. 7, after he originally threatened them for April but postponed twice after that until Aug. 1.

The markets were also reacting to government reports of a dramatic slowdown in hiring as businesses, investors and the Fed operate under a cloud of uncertainty from months of tariff policy news.

Senate confirms anti-DEI stalwart Andrea Lucas to second term at top workplace civil rights agency

In a 52-45 party-line vote, the Senate confirmed Lucas to another five-year term as commissioner of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, demonstrating firm Republican support for her efforts to root out diversity programs, roll back protections for transgender workers and prioritize religious rights in the workplace.

Democratic lawmakers and prominent civil rights groups fiercely opposed Lucas' confirmation, saying she has subjected the EEOC to the whims of the president, who elevated her to acting chair in January and, in an unprecedented act, fired two of the agency's Democratic commissioners before their terms expired.

Lucas, who was first appointed to the EEOC in 2020, has firmly aligned the agency with Trump's civil rights agenda, declaring during her confirmation hearing last month that she doesn't consider the EEOC to be independent, a position she acknowledged was a shift from her previously stated views.

Who is Erika McEntarfer, the Bureau of Labor Statistics commissioner fired by Trump?

The head of the agency that compiles the closely watched monthly jobs report usually toils in obscurity. But on Friday the current holder of that job was loudly fired by the president.

McEntarfer bore the brunt of Trump's unhappiness with the latest jobs report, which showed that hiring slowed in July and was much less in May and June than previously estimated. He accused her without evidence of manipulating the numbers and noted that she was appointed by President Joe Biden.

McEntarfer, a longtime government worker who served as BLS head for a year and a half, did not immediately respond to an AP request for comment. But her predecessor, former co-workers and associates denounced the firing, warning about its repercussions and saying she was nonpolitical in her role.

Judge allows the NSF to continue withholding hundreds of millions of research dollars

U.S. District Judge John Cronan declined a request by 16 Democratic-led states to force the National Science Foundation to restart payments immediately. The agency can continue withholding the funding from researchers until litigation aimed at restoring it plays out, he ruled.

Cronan said he would not grant the preliminary injunction in part because it may be that another court, the Court of Federal Claims, has jurisdiction over what is essentially a case about money. He also said the states failed to show that NSF’s actions were counter to its mandate.

The states’ lawsuit, filed in May, alleges that the NSF’s new grant-funding priorities as well as a cap on what’s known as indirect research expenses “violate the law and jeopardize America’s longstanding global leadership in STEM.”

A lawyer for the NSF said it has the authority to fund whatever research it deems necessary — and has since its inception in 1950.

Judge pauses Trump administration’s push to expand fast-track deportations

U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb agreed to temporarily block the administration’s efforts to expand “expedited removal” for immigrants who legally entered the U.S. under a process known as humanitarian parole. The ruling could could benefit hundreds of thousands of people.

Cobb ruled that the Department of Homeland Security exceeded its statutory authority in its efforts. The judge said those immigrants face perils that outweigh any harm from “pressing pause” on the administration’s plans.

The case “presents a question of fair play” for people fleeing oppression and violence in their home countries, Cobb said in her order.

“In a world of bad options, they played by the rules,” she wrote. “Now, the Government has not only closed off those pathways for new arrivals but changed the game for parolees already here, restricting their ability to seek immigration relief and subjecting them to summary removal despite statutory law prohibiting the Executive Branch from doing so.”

Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler steps down, giving Trump slot to fill on powerful board

Kugler, who did not participate in the Fed’s policy meeting this week, would have completed her term in January. Instead she will retire Aug. 8. She did not provide a reason for stepping down in her resignation letter.

Federal Reserve governors vote on the central bank’s interest rate decisions and also on changes to bank regulations and other financial rules.

The Trump administration could take advantage of Kugler’s resignation and appoint a potential replacement for Fed Chair Jerome Powell to her position. Powell, who has been repeatedly attacked by Trump for not reducing the Fed’s key short-term interest rate, completes his term as chair in May 2026.

Trump said Friday afternoon that he was “very happy” to have an opportunity to name someone to the board.

Asked about potential candidates, Trump said he has “about three very good — I’ve got a lot of good candidates.”

Trump orders 2 US nuclear subs repositioned over statements from Russian ex-leader Medvedev

The president gave the directive after what he called “highly provocative statements” by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev. The two have have feuded online in recent days.

The impact on U.S. nuclear submariness — which normally and routinely patrol global hotspots — remains unclear. But the move potentially escalates tensions between Washington and Moscow at a delicate time, as Trump threatens new sanctions in an attempt to push Russia toward a ceasefire in its war with Ukraine.

Trump said Friday evening that he “had to” reposition the subs. He said Medvedev made “inappropriate” threats and, “When you talk about nuclear, we have to be prepared.”

House Republicans delay Ghislaine Maxwell’s subpoenaed testimony before Oversight Committee

In a letter to Maxwell’s lawyers, Rep. James Comer, chair of the House Oversight Committee, said the committee “is willing to delay your deposition” as part of its Jeffrey Epstein investigation until after the conclusion of an appeal she filed to the Supreme Court. That appeal is expected to be resolved in late September.

Maxwell’s team had notified congressional investigators that she would invoke her Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination unless the committee meets certain demands, including a granting of congressional immunity; for the deposition to take place outside of her Tallahassee prison; a preview of the questions; and the conclusion of her appeal.

Comer wrote that while Maxwell’s testimony is “vital” to the investigation, the committee would not provide immunity or advance questions. The committee “is willing to engage in good faith negotiations” and “will continue its long-standing practice of engaging in forthright and detailed discussions about scoping,” Comer added.

Restaurant industry leader says the cost of eating out is likely to rise due to tariffs

The National Restaurant Association, which represents more than 1 million U.S. eateries and food service providers, said Friday that tariffs could increase the cost of popular menu items like coffee and hamburgers as well as ingredients like spices.

Chef Phila Lorn walks through his restaurant, Mawn, after opening for the day in Philadelphia, Thursday, May 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Michelle Korsmo, the president and CEO of the association, said restaurants operate on such tight margins that the tariffs will force many to raise prices. Higher prices will cause diners to eat out less often, jeopardizing an industry that supports millions of jobs.

Korsmo said the association wants food and beverages to be exempted from tariffs.

“We ask the Trump administration to continue with sensible trade agreements,” Korsmo said in a statement. “While addressing trade deficits is important, food and beverage products are not major contributors to these imbalances.”

US depends on spices coming from abroad

Laura Shumow, the executive director of the American Spice Trade Association, said Friday that many essential spices like cinnamon, pepper, nutmeg, cloves and vanilla require tropical conditions to grow and can’t be cultivated in the U.S. on a commercial scale.

Tariffs on such products won’t incentivize U.S. production or create American jobs, but they will place a financial burden on food companies and restaurants, Shumow said.

Shumow noted the Trump administration’s framework for its trade agreement with Indonesia would allow the U.S. to lower tariff rates on commodities that aren’t naturally available or domestically produced in the U.S.

Shumow said she hopes the final trade agreements with Brazil, India, Madagascar, Sri Lanka and other spice providers will contain similar language.

“We firmly believe that smart, targeted trade policies can support the U.S. spice industry and other American businesses while helping to keep grocery costs down for families,” Shumow said in a statement.

Brewer outlines the toll of Trump's latest tariffs

Brewers across the country have been struggling with labor costs driven up by inflation and generational shifts in alcohol consumption. Tariffs have made sourcing everything from cardboard to aluminum cans more expensive.

Trump’s latest round of tariffs on European goods are putting special pressure on Utepils Brewing in Minneapolis — which specializes in pilsner, Kolsch and other classic styles from the continent. For Dan Justesen, president of Utepils, that means sourcing hops and malt from farmers in Germany and the Czech Republic.

“You might ask, ‘Why don’t we buy American-grown hops?’ They don’t grow the same styles, and they don’t taste the same,” he said.

The latest tariffs are already taking a toll. One supplier notified Justesen Thursday that they would no longer split the additional costs–leaving Utepils on the hook with no relief in sight.

“Even when the tariffs have been dropped temporarily at times, we don’t see a price reduction. Prices go up, go up, and they go up,” Justesen said.

Supermarket chain assesses tariff impacts on chocolate and wine

Stew Leonard Jr., president and CEO of Stew Leonard’s, a supermarket chain that operates stores in Connecticut, New York and New Jersey, noted that the latest round of Trump's tariffs will now force him to look at doing more business with U.S. suppliers.

For the winter holidays, he usually buys Swiss chocolates but will look at other U.S. vendors to fill the gap.

“Trump is doing what he intends to do,” he said. “He’s making it too expensive to buy chocolate from Switzerland. So what I’m going to do is make sure we buy our chocolate from the United States. ”

As for wines, 50% of the wines and spirits the chain sells are imported from Europe and other countries. The price range has been $10 to $20 so with a 15% tariff rate on goods from the European Union, he would have to raise prices, a move that he believes will hurt demand. So he plans to promote more U.S. brands, he said.

Leonard is already started to increase prices on some imported items, including jars of marinara sauce from Italy under the retailer’s private label. They were $5.99 before the pandemic, then rose to $6.49 during the health crisis because of supply chain issues. That price will go up to $6.99 because of the 15% duties on products from the European Union, he said.

Hungary's prime minister slams EU for failing to negotiate more favorable trade deal with the US

“They didn’t take seriously that the U.S. president was going to really reshape the world economy, they thought he was just a bigmouthed American entrepreneur who wouldn’t do half of what he undertook,” Viktor Orbán, Hungary’s populist prime minister, told state radio on Friday.

The Hungarian leader, who is a Trump ally, also criticized European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen for making “commitments to America that are beyond her authority,” and railed against reported agreements for European companies to purchase natural gas, oil and nuclear fuel from the U.S. and to make large-scale investments there.

“This is a terrible economic agreement,” Orbán said. “I have been saying since February that we should take the initiative, to stand up for totally free trade ... but we shouldn’t wait like a frozen rabbit or an animal charmed by a snake just to be attacked.”

US hiring slowed as Trump's tariffs took effect

U.S. hiring is slowing sharply as Trump's erratic and radical trade policies paralyze businesses and raise doubts about the outlook for the world's largest economy.

The Labor Department reported Friday that U.S. employers added just 73,000 jobs last month, well short of the 115,000 forecasters had expected. Worse, revisions shaved a stunning 258,000 jobs off May and June payrolls. And the unemployment rate ticked up to 4.2% as Americans dropped out of the labor force and the ranks of the unemployed rose by 221,000.

Economists have been warning that the rift with every U.S. trading partner will begin to appear this summer and the Friday jobs report appeared to sound the bell. “We’re finally in the eye of the hurricane,” said Daniel Zhao, chief economist at Glassdoor. “After months of warning signs, the July jobs report confirms that the slowdown isn’t just approaching—it’s here.”

Trade group reiterates that higher tariffs eventually get passed down to consumers

David French, executive vice president of government relations at the National Retail Federation, the largest retail trade group in the U.S., said in a statement Friday that these higher tariffs are taxes paid by U.S. importers and are eventually passed along to consumers and hurt businesses.

“Retailers have been able to hold the line on pricing so far, but the new tariffs will impact merchandise in the coming weeks, ” he said. “We have heard directly from small retailers who are concerned about their ability to stay in business in the face of these unsustainable tariff rates.”

A ‘structural rewrite’ for the global economy

“Trump’s new tariff directive, signed behind closed doors just ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline, slaps a new floor under global trade costs: a 10% minimum rate for nearly all partners, with surcharges of 15% or higher for surplus nations,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.

“This wasn’t just an update — it was a structural rewrite. The average U.S. tariff jumps from 13.3% to 15.2%, a seismic shift from the 2.3% average before Trump retook office. This reshapes the cost calculus for everything from semiconductors to copper pipes,” he said.

France still wants to renegotiate parts of the EU's trade deal with the EU

Just days after it was sealed with a handshake, France is already talking about possibly renegotiating parts of the EU-US deal on tariffs, to make it more favorable for European producers. “It’s a stage and we won’t stop here,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said Friday, speaking to broadcaster France Info. “We want new concessions, guarantees on wine and spirits, a readjustment, a rebalancing on the service sector, in particular digital services.”

The minister argued that European negotiators hadn’t been feared enough by Trump.

“Europe has to beef up its game," Barrot added. If Europe had been stronger, had it been feared by Donald Trump and the American negotiators, we doubtless could have obtained better results.”

Swiss pharmaceutical Roche says medications should be exempt from tariffs

Swiss pharmaceuticals powerhouse Roche says it is working to ensure its patients and customers worldwide have access to their medications and diagnostics amid Trump's tariff war.

“While we believe pharmaceuticals and diagnostics should be exempt from tariffs to protect patient access, supply chains and ultimately future innovation,” the statement said. Still, the company said it was prepared for the implementation of potential tariffs. “With strengthened U.S. production capacity and proactive measures like inventory adjustments and tech transfer, we are working to ensure uninterrupted access to our products.”

