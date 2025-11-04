The Latest: Trump administration says SNAP will be partially funded in November

President Donald Trump's administration said Monday that it will partially fund SNAP for November, after two judges issued rulings requiring the government to keep the nation's largest food aid program running. The government says an emergency fund it will use has $4.65 billion — enough to cover about half the normal benefits — and exhausting the fund could set the stage for a similar situation in December if the government shutdown isn't resolved by then.

Dick Cheney, the hard-charging conservative who became one of the most powerful and polarizing vice presidents in U.S. history and a leading advocate for the invasion of Iraq, has died at age 84. Years after leaving office, he became a target of Trump, especially after his daughter Liz Cheney became the leading Republican critic and examiner of Trump's desperate attempts to stay in power after his election defeat.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says he plans to take a "ringside seat" at the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday when the justices hear arguments on whether Trump overstepped federal law in setting many of his sweeping tariffs.

Former President Bush calls Cheney’s death a ‘loss to the nation’

Former President George W. Bush says he and former first lady Laura Bush will remember Cheney “for the decent, honorable man that he was.”

In a statement, Bush says history will remember his vice president “as among the finest public servants of his generation” and a “patriot who brought integrity, high intelligence and seriousness of purpose” to every position he held.

Bush recalled asking Cheney to join him on the Republican presidential ticket in 2000 after first assigning Cheney to help him find a running mate.

The former president said, “In our long discussions about the qualities a vice president should have — deep experience, mature judgment, character, loyalty — I realized that Dick Cheney was the one I needed. I’m still grateful that he was at my side for the eight years that followed.”

Some Head Start preschools shutter as government shutdown continues

The government shutdown is triggering a wave of closures of Head Start centers, leaving working parents scrambling for child care and shutting some of the nation's neediest children out of preschool. The closures mean Head Start students — who come from low-income households, are homeless or are in foster care — are missing out on preschool, where they are fed two meals a day and receive therapy vital to their development.

A half-dozen Head Start programs never received grants that were anticipated in October, but there are now 140 programs that have not received their annual infusion of federal funding. All told, the programs have the capacity to assist 65,000 preschoolers and expectant parents.

More than 1,100 children in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Alabama and Oklahoma were shut out of centers run by the East Coast Migrant Head Start Project, said CEO Javier Gonzalez. About 900 staff members across the centers have also been furloughed.

Trump administration says SNAP will be partially funded in November

President Donald Trump's administration said Monday that it will partially fund SNAP for November, after two judges issued rulings requiring the government to keep the nation's largest food aid program running.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, had planned to freeze payments starting Nov. 1 because it said it could no longer keep funding it during the federal government shutdown. The program serves about 1 in 8 Americans and is a major piece of the nation's social safety net. It costs more than $8 billion per month nationally. The government says an emergency fund it will use has $4.65 billion — enough to cover about half the normal benefits.

It’s not clear exactly how much beneficiaries will receive, nor how quickly they will see value show up on the debit cards they use to buy groceries. November payments have already been delayed for millions of people.

Dick Cheney, one of the most powerful and polarizing vice presidents of US history, dies at 84

Cheney died Monday night due to complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease, according to a statement from family spokesman Jeremy Adler.

The quietly forceful Cheney served father and son presidents, leading the armed forces as defense chief during the Persian Gulf War under President George H.W. Bush before returning to public life as vice president under Bush’s son, George W. Bush.

Years after leaving office, he became a target of Trump, especially after daughter Liz Cheney became the leading Republican critic and examiner of Trump’s desperate attempts to stay in power after his election defeat and his actions in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol.

