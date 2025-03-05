The Latest: Trump will address Congress following his tumultuous first weeks in office

President Donald Trump will address Congress and the American people Tuesday night as he lays out his plans for the months ahead.

The president's remarks are slated to begin at 9 p.m. EST.

Trump's dizzying first weeks in office have featured a dismantling of the federal government, tensions with America's allies and a trade war compounding economic uncertainty.

Here's the latest:

A starkly partisan welcome

Vice President JD Vance and members of the U.S. Senate received starkly different greetings from each side of the aisle. Vance and the Republican senators entering alongside him received applause from Republicans and their guests while Democrats almost were entirely seated and uniformly silent.

Senators largely mingled with and were embraced by members of their own party.

Elon Musk takes a seat in the gallery

Overlooking the House chamber, Elon Musk has taken a seat in the gallery.

Wearing a suit with a dark blue tie, Musk received a bit of applause from other guests in the gallery as he shook hands with those seated around him.

Seated along with him is newly confirmed FBI Director Kash Patel, as well as members of Trump’s family — Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Lara Trump.

Vice President JD Vance gets warm greeting from House Republicans

Vice President JD Vance is entering the House chamber to hearty handshakes and hugs from his fellow Republicans.

Until just a few weeks ago, Vance held an office in the Capitol as Ohio’s senator. He is still frequently there, taking on a role in the Trump administration of guiding the president’s nominees to confirmation.

Who is the ‘designated survivor’?

Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins has been selected to be the designated survivor for Trump's speech, according to a White House official.

When government officials gather for big events, a “designated survivor” is kept away to make sure someone in the line of presidential succession stays alive in case of a catastrophic or mass-casualty event.

Pink is the color of the night for Democratic women

Democratic congresswomen are aiming to send a feminist message at President Trump’s speech with their blazers, dresses and scarves.

More than three dozen members of the Democratic Women’s Caucus are wearing pink and burgundy clothing for the president’s joint address, a color palette the women believe represents female empowerment. At least a half dozen congressmen have joined in on the action with pink ties.

Trump heads to the Capitol

The president and first lady Melania Trump have left the White House and entered his armored limousine for the short drive to the Capitol.

Billionaire Elon Musk was seen walking out of the White House a few seconds before Trump to join the presidential motorcade to the Capitol.

DC to remove ‘Black Lives Matter’ street mural near White House

The District of Columbia will remove the large “Black Lives Matter” painted on the street a block from the White House as Mayor Muriel Bowser struggles to fend off threats of encroachment from both President Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress.

Bowser announced the change on X on Tuesday, writing: “We can’t afford to be distracted by meaningless congressional interference. The devastating impacts of the federal job cuts must be our number one concern.”

Bowser ordered the painting and renamed the intersection Black Lives Matter Plaza after days of chaotic protests over police brutality that brought her into conflict with Trump during his first term.

Why isn’t Trump’s address called the State of the Union?

By tradition, a State of the Union address is intended as a look back on the prior year. Trump just took office on Jan. 20, so he’s only been in office for just over a month.

Instead, newly inaugurated presidents typically use their first joint congressional address to look forward, setting a tone for their legislative agenda. According to the Congressional Research Service, the average number of policy requests in a first-year address is 42.

What will happen after Trump speaks?

The opposing party — in this case, the Democrats — will offer a message in response to the joint congressional address. That also happens after State of the Union addresses.

This year, Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin will give the Democrats’ response, which will also be televised. Democratic leaders have said that in her message, Slotkin will likely focus on economic issues.

The party has also tapped Rep. Adriano Espaillat of New York, chair of the Hispanic Caucus, to give a Spanish-language response. On Saturday, Trump signed an executive order designating English as the official language of the United States, allowing government agencies to choose whether to offer documents and services in languages other than English.

FBI and DOJ headquarters among more than 440 federal buildings listed for potential sale

The Trump administration on Tuesday published a list of more than 400 federal properties it says it could close or sell, including the FBI headquarters and the main Department of Justice building, after deeming them “not core to government operations.”

The headquarters of numerous agencies, including the Department of Labor and the Department of Housing and Urban Development, are listed as well.

The list published by the General Services Administration includes some of the country's most recognizable buildings and spans nearly every state, with properties ranging from courthouses to office buildings and parking garages.

Second judge orders longer-term block on Trump orders on transgender youth health care

A second federal judge has extended a block on Trump's executive orders halting federal funding for providers of gender-affirming health care for transgender people under age 19.

The judge's ruling came in a lawsuit filed earlier this month on behalf of families with transgender or nonbinary children who allege their health care has already been compromised by the president's orders.

The preliminary injunction keeps enforcement of the orders on hold while the case plays out, though the administration is expected to appeal.

Who is attending Trump’s speech?

Trump will speak in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol, which is large enough to accommodate both House and Senate lawmakers, as well as members of the U.S. Supreme Court and Trump’s Cabinet.

There’s always one Cabinet member missing, though. Called the “designated survivor,” that person is intentionally left out to ensure that someone could assume the office of the president in case of a catastrophic or mass-casualty event.

The president also typically invites guests who sit in the balcony above the House floor with the first lady. Sometimes there are personal connections, and other times the guests have an association with an issue the president intends to highlight in his remarks.

Vance will head to the U.S.-Mexico border

Vice President JD Vance will travel to the U.S.-Mexico border for a firsthand look at the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

Vance will be in Eagle Pass, Texas, on Wednesday, according to state officials and local activists. Federal aviation officials have also cleared air space for Air Force Two to make the trip.

The vice president is making a series of stops, including to Shelby Park, a municipal park along the Rio Grande that Republican Gov. Greg Abbott seized from federal authorities last year in a feud with the Biden administration.

How to watch Trump’s address to Congress

Trump will deliver the first joint congressional address of his second presidency on Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST.

A number of networks have said they plan to air Trump's address across their broadcast and streaming platforms, with special programming before and afterward. The Associated Press will livestream the address online at apnews.com and on its YouTube channel.

The Republican president will be speaking in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol, which is large enough accommodate both House and Senate lawmakers as well as other officials who are typically invited to such events.

The IRS is drafting plans to cut as much as half of its 90,000-person workforce, AP sources say

The IRS is drafting plans to try to cut its workforce of roughly 90,000 people in half through a mix of layoffs, attrition and incentivized buyouts, according to two people familiar with the situation and not authorized to speak on the record.

A reduction in force of tens of thousands of people would render the IRS “dysfunctional,” said John Koskinen, a former IRS Commissioner.

The federal tax collector employs roughly 90,000 employees total across the United States, according to the latest IRS data. People of color make up 56% of the IRS workforce, and women represent 65%.

The reductions are part of the Trump administration’s efforts to shrink the size of the federal workforce through the Department of Government Efficiency.

GOP chairman of Senate Armed Services Committee hopes for ‘deep breath’ in US-Ukraine relations

Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi had been notably quiet since the fallout from Zelenskyy’s Oval Office visit.

But on Tuesday, he released a statement saying he hopes lawmakers can “take a deep breath” and that “the excellent, hopeful signs that come from this statement by President Zelenskyy came to fruition and come to fruition quickly.”

Wicker was among the senators who met with Zelenskyy ahead of his disastrous meeting with Trump. Friends can argue and move on, he said. “And I think we’re seeing that process today. I hope to heaven that that is the case.”

Congressional Black Caucus plots resistance to Trump

Rep. Yvette Clarke, a New York Democrat, said more than two dozen of its members discussed in a wide-ranging meeting how to navigate against the Republican-led Congress and the Trump administration.

“We’re going to do everything we can in unity to push back and to stop the most egregious of things from happening that comes through the legislative process,” she said.

Rep. Troy Carter, a Louisiana Democrat, said “we’re going to embarrass those members who should be doing better by the people that elected them.”

The lawmakers say many of those efforts start online.

Protest events scheduled in all 50 states ahead of Trump address

Protest groups gathered at parks, statehouses and other public grounds across the country to assail Trump’s presidency as dangerous and un-American.

Events were scheduled throughout the day on Tuesday in all 50 states, including later gatherings on the West Coast and in Hawaii.

The rallies and marches — set in motion by the fledgling 50501 Movement, a volunteer-driven group organized in the weeks after Trump's inauguration — mark the latest attempt at national resistance to the hardened support of Trump's "Make America Great Again" base and the success it has had in reshaping the Republican Party in the president's populist image.

Trump’s pick as NATO ambassador says US commitment to the alliance is ‘ironclad’

Trump’s pick as NATO ambassador reassured senators at his confirmation hearing on Tuesday that the administration’s commitment to the military alliance was “ironclad.”

The U.S. commitment has been called into question by Trump’s scathing criticism of European allies and his eagerness to build ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Matt Whitaker, an acting attorney general in Trump’s first term, told senators that a key part of his mission would be to push the 32 NATO allies to meet Trump’s demand to increase their own defense spending.

Judge orders Trump administration to detail the steps it has taken to restore refugee program

U.S. District Judge Jamal Whitehead in Seattle says he’s concerned that the Trump administration canceled contracts with refugee resettlement agencies just a day after he ordered the government to reinstate the program.

Whitehead issued a preliminary injunction last week that halted Trump's efforts to suspend the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program.

But a day later, major resettlement agencies, including Church World Service and the Jewish refugee resettlement organization HIAS, received notifications that their "cooperative agreements" with the State Department had been canceled. The groups said in a court filing on Thursday that it appeared the administration was trying to circumvent the ruling.

During a hearing Tuesday, Whitehead said he had those same concerns, but he agreed with the Justice Department that the termination notices were not technically in violation of the injunction.

Commerce secretary says US likely to meet Canada and Mexico ‘in the middle’ on tariffs

After Trump’s tariffs rattled the economy, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick says the United Sates will likely meet Canada and Mexico “in the middle” with an announcement coming as soon as Wednesday.

Lutnick told Fox Business News that he has been on the phone with Canadian and Mexican officials after Trump on Tuesday imposed 25% tariffs on the countries, including 10% import taxes on Canada’s energy products such as oil and electricity.

Lutnick said the tariffs would not be paused but that Trump would reach a compromise.

“I think he’s going to figure out, you do more and I’ll meet you in the middle in some way,” Lutnick said. “We’re going to probably be announcing that tomorrow.”

FEMA official fired over immigration payments to NYC sues

Mary Comans was one of four employees fired Feb. 11 by Homeland Security.

These transactions have been standard for years through a program that refunds some communities the cost they incur caring for a surge in migration.

But they’ve come under intense attack by Republicans. The workers were accused of circumventing leadership to make the transactions.

The lawsuit says her removal was unlawful.

In a statement Comans said she’d faithfully “served my oath to the Constitution” and said her termination was politically motivated.

Trump wants to use the ‘God Squad’ to increase lumber production, but it must follow strict rules

Trump wants to increase logging in national forests and on public lands, including by bypassing endangered species protections.

To do that, the federal government would have to activate a seldom-used committee nicknamed the “God Squad” because it can approve federal projects even if it leads to extinction of a species otherwise protected by the Endangered Species Act.

But experts say there are strict procedural requirements — and no provision under law to proactively use the committee to bypass protections.

Produce company warns of possible cost increase

Oxnard, California-based Mission Produce packs avocados and mangos and distributes them to supermarkets and restaurants all over the world.

Mission Produce co-founder and CEO Steve Barnard said the company grows some of its own produce in Peru, Guatemala, California and South Africa. But this time of year, most avocados come from Mexico.

Barnard said Mission Produce still has pre-tariff inventory ripening up in its U.S. warehouses, so it won’t need to raise prices immediately.

“If this thing lasts 10 days or more, our costs will be substantially different. We’ll have to come to the table and figure something out,” Barnard said.

Judge rules against Trump in firing of board member

A federal judge has ruled that Trump did not have the authority to attempt to fire a member of the board responsible for protecting federal government employees from political reprisals or retaliation for whistleblowing.

U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras concluded that Trump doesn’t have the power to remove Merit Systems Protection Board member Cathy Harris from office “at will.”

Contreras ruled less than a week after a different judge in Washington, D.C., ruled that Trump unlawfully tried to remove Hampton Dellinger, who leads the Office of Special Counsel. Both cases ultimately could wind up in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Weapons on their way to Ukraine were part of Trump’s pause

Trump’s order pausing aid to Ukraine includes military assistance and weapons that had already been approved and were en route to the country, according to a defense official.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing deliberations, said that it’s not clear what weapons that includes or how much aid was stopped even as it was en route to Kyiv.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the U.S. had used two major ways to provide security assistance to Kyiv: presidential drawdown authority, which takes weapons and supplies from Pentagon stockpiles and sends them quickly to the warfront, and the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which uses longer-term contracts to send weapons.

The official said that some weapons approved by the Biden administration in recent months that were being provided through the drawdown authority were affected by Trump’s pause.

But no details are available. As an example, a $500 million aid package was approved in January, before Biden left office. It included missiles for air defense, ammunition bridging systems and other equipment. Officials did not know how much of that aid had already arrived in Ukraine.

It’s also unclear whether Trump’s order has any impact on any of the contracts that were authorized or finalized under USAI during the Biden administration.

Trump ‘welcomes input’ after Arab leaders endorse Egypt’s postwar plan for Gaza

The Egypt plan, approved by Arab leaders at a summit in Cairo on Tuesday, would allow Palestinians to remain in the territory during a post-war reconstruction unlike Trump’s plan that calls for depopulating the strip and redeveloping it as a beach destination.

National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes said Trump “stands by his bold vision for a post-war Gaza” but also “welcomes input from our Arab partners in the region.”

“It’s clear his proposals have driven the region to come to the table rather than allow this issue to devolve into further crisis,” Hughes added.

Arab leaders approved the Egyptian proposed $53 billion plan to rebuild Gaza by 2030 as the continuation of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire is uncertain.

Israel’s leaders have welcomed Trump’s proposal, which Human Rights Watch and others have said would amount to “ethnic cleansing,” the forcible displacement of the civilian population of a national group from a geographic area.

Trump administration set to drop lawsuit pushing Idaho to allow emergency abortions, filing shows

Idaho has a strict ban on the procedure, according to court documents filed Tuesday.

The Justice Department outlined its plans to move for dismissal of the lawsuit originally filed by the Biden administration, according to the court papers filed by St. Luke’s Health System, the state’s largest hospital network.

Dropping the case would represent a dramatic reversal from the previous administration, in a state with one of the nation’s most restrictive abortion laws.

St. Luke’s is seeking a court order allowing doctors to continue providing abortions in emergency situations as they deem necessary. The hospital has previously said Idaho’s abortion ban required pregnant women to be flown out of state for emergency care.

A Justice Department spokesperson and Idaho officials didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

