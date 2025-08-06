The Latest: Trump says he plans 100% tariff on computer chips, likely increasing electronics costs

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he plans to put a 100% tariff on computer chips. The move will likely increase the cost of electronics, autos, household appliances and other essential goods. Trump highlighted that companies who make computer chips in the U.S. would be spared the import tax.

This comes after the president placed an additional 25% tariff on India for its purchases of Russian oil, bringing combined tariffs on the country to 50%. The tariffs will go into effect in 21 days, meaning that both India and Russia might have time to negotiate with the administration on the import taxes.

Here's the latest:

Trump to discuss vaccines Thursday, talks up Operation Warp Speed against COVID

The president was asked about his top health official, Robert Kennedy Jr., announcing plans to pull $500 million in vaccine development and said he plans a meeting to discuss vaccines.

“We’re gonna look at that. We’re talking about it,” Trump said of the funding cuts.

He also praised his first-term effort to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, Operation Warp Speed. He said that push was “considered one of the most incredible things ever done in this country, but added, “That was now a long time ago. And we’re on to other things.”

Trump said of Thursday’s planned meeting: “We’re looking for other answers to other problems, to other sicknesses and diseases.”

Trump doesn’t say if Russia-Ukraine war deal would avert more India tariffs

Asked during an Oval Office event if a deal between Russia and Ukraine would mean the dropping of additional tariffs on India, Trump said, “We’ll determine that later.”

He did affirm that India was currently paying 50% tariffs, the result of an additional 25% tax placed Wednesday due to its purchases of Russian oil.

The tariffs would take effect 21 days after the signing of the order, meaning both India and Russia might have time to negotiate with the administration on the import taxes.

JD Vance denies reports that he is leading a meeting to deal with Epstein fallout

The vice president is denying reports that he is holding a meeting Wednesday night with top administration officials to discuss how to better handle the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Trump was asked about it and deferred to Vance, who was standing next to him at the Apple event.

Vance responded by saying, “We’re not meeting to talk about the Epstein situation.” He added that reporters saying so need “better sources.”

The president then interjected: “Look, the whole thing is a hoax.”

“That’s just a way of trying to divert attention to something that’s total bulls--t, OK?” Trump said.

Trump says interviews have begun for the Fed board chair

Jerome Powell is still in place as Federal Reserve Board chair, but the president said interviews for his successor have begun.

Trump said the candidate pool was “probably down to three” and “we’ve started the interview process.” He said Vice President JD Vance and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick were part of the process.

“We have some great candidates,” Trump said, also noting that a temporary replacement for another Fed governor post would likely be named in the coming days.

Trump mulls bringing National Guard to the nation’s capital

The president said he is "considering" ways for the federal government seize control of Washington, saying crime is "ridiculous" and the city is "unsafe."

Trump renewed that idea after an attempted carjacking and beating of one of the most prominent members of the Department of Government Efficiency.

“This has to be the best run place in the country, not the worst run place in the country,” Trump said, adding that his team is reviewing options that include “bringing in the National Guard.”

Trump says he plans to put a 100% tariff on computer chips

The president said Wednesday that he will impose a 100% tariff on computer chips, likely raising the cost of electronics, autos, household appliances and other goods deemed essential for the digital age.

Trump said companies that make computer chips in the U.S. would be spared the import tax.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, a shortage of computer chips increased the price of autos and contributed to an uptick in overall inflation.

Trump says US ‘had some very good talks’ with Putin

Taking questions from reporters in the Oval Office, Trump would not forecast a timeline for a potential meeting with Russia’s Putin and Ukraine’s Zelenskyy.

But he said “there’s a good chance there will be a meeting very soon.”

Trump said there had been no specific breakthrough leading to talk of a meeting but U.S. officials have been working on the matter for “a long time.”

“I’m here to get the thing over with,” he said of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Man accused of killing Israeli Embassy staffers indicted on federal hate crimes charges

The man accused of fatally shooting two staff members of the Israeli Embassy in Washington outside a Jewish museum has been indicted on federal hate crimes charges, according to court documents unsealed Wednesday.

The indictment, filed in federal court in Washington, charges Elias Rodriguez with nine counts, including a hate crime resulting in death. The indictment also includes notice of special findings, which would allow the Justice Department to potentially pursue the death penalty.

Elias Rodriguez is accused of shooting Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim as they left an event at the museum in May. He was heard shouting “Free Palestine” as he was led away after his arrest. He told police, “I did it for Palestine, I did it for Gaza,” federal authorities have said.

Rubio says ‘a lot has to happen’ before a Trump-Putin meeting

Secretary of State Marco Rubio lowered expectations for the president to meet soon with Russia’s Vladimir Putin, saying in an interview with Fox Business: “Today was a good day, but we’ve got a lot of work ahead.”

Rubio said Trump meeting with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would help secure an agreement to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, but he said, “We’ve got to get close enough to that point so that a meeting like that will be productive and worth doing.”

“There’s still many impediments to overcome,” Rubio said.

Trump says Apple is ‘coming home’

Announcing that Apple will invest $600 billion in the U.S., the president said of the company: “They’re coming home.”

He said Apple investments will create 20,000 jobs, including in Kentucky.

Trump opens Oval Office event by mentioning Fort Stewart ‘atrocity’

Before talking with Cook about Apple’s investment, the president spoke of the “horrible person” who shot five soldiers earlier Wednesday at one of the country’s largest Army bases.

“The entire nation is praying for the victims and their families,” Trump said, adding that “hopefully they will fully recover.”

Officials said a sergeant shot five soldiers at Fort Stewart before he was quickly tackled by other troops, forcing a brief lockdown. The Army said it is investigating the shooting.

Apple posts $100 billion investment news to its website

Just ahead of Wednesday’s expected Oval Office meeting between Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook, the company posted a release about the increase in U.S. investments.

Cook said Apple would increase its investment in U.S. manufacturing by an additional $100 billion over the next four years.

As part of the Apple announcement, the investments will be about bringing more of its supply chain and advanced manufacturing to the United States as part of an initiative called the American Manufacturing Program, but it is not a full commitment to build its popular iPhone device domestically.

Earlier Wednesday the White House called the move a manufacturing industry “win.”

Trump has been criticizing the tech company and Cook for efforts to shift iPhone production to India to avoid his tariffs on China.

UCLA says Trump administration has frozen $584 million in grants, threatening research

Chancellor Julio Frenk of the University of California, Los Angeles, made the announcement Wednesday. It is nearly double the amount that was previously thought.

UCLA is the first public university whose federal grants have been targeted by the administration over allegations of civil rights violations related to antisemitism and affirmative action. The administration has frozen or paused federal funding over similar allegations against private colleges.

“If these funds remain suspended, it will be devastating for UCLA and for Americans across the nation,” Frenk said in a statement, noting the groundbreaking research that has come out of the university.

The departments affected rely on funding from the National Science Foundation, the National Institutes of Health and the Department of Energy, Frenk said.

The U.S. Department of Education did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Trump could meet with Putin as soon as next week, White House official says

The official cautioned that a meeting has not been scheduled yet and no location has been determined. The person was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss internal plans.

News of the potential meeting came hours after Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Trump posted earlier on Truth Social that Witkoff “had a highly productive meeting” in which “great progress was made.”

Trump said he updated America’s allies in Europe about the meeting and they will work toward an end to the Russia-Ukraine war “in the days and weeks to come.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “The Russians expressed their desire to meet with President Trump, and the President is open to meeting with both President Putin and President Zelensky.” Her statement did not address the potential timing of a meeting.

— Michelle L. Price

Wall Street closes higher, led by a rally for Apple

The S&P 500 climbed 0.7% Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.2% and the Nasdaq composite rose 1.2%.

Apple alone accounted for more than a third of the S&P 500’s gain ahead of an announcement at the White House where it’s expected to increase its U.S. investments by an additional $100 billion over the next four years.

Trading elsewhere on Wall Street was mixed following a jumble of profit reports.

Trump wields influence over GOP and keeps potential successors vying for his favor

Trump has not directly said he thinks JD Vance should be the heir to his "Make America Great Again" base of support.

He acknowledged this week that his vice president is probably the favorite to succeed him “at this point,” but then mentioned Marco Rubio as well, telling reporters at the White House that his Secretary of State is “somebody that maybe would get together with JD in some form” on a future political ticket.

Trump's remarks Tuesday reflect his massive influence over the Republican party, and keeps anyone hoping to succeed him vying for his favor, both inside his administration and in the wider Republican field of possible contenders.

▶ Read more on how Trump is managing Republican contenders

Trump looms over Democratic field for Georgia governor

Another Georgia Democrat launched a campaign for Georgia governor on Wednesday, looking to succeed the term-limited Republican Brian Kemp.

And unlike his leading competitors, state Sen. Jason Esteves and former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, former DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond says his message will not be focused on opposing Trump.

Thurmond told the AP in an interview that he’s going to fight for the people of Georgia on pocketbook issues, pitching himself as someone who can bridge racial and political divides to become the first Democrat to win the state’s top office in 28 years.

“It’s not fighting Trump,” he said. “I’m going to fight for Georgia residents.”

Brazil requests consultations at World Trade Organization over Trump’s tariffs

Brazil requested consultations at the World Trade Organization over the Trump tariffs taking effect Wednesday.

Trump has directly tied the 50% tax in U.S. imports of many Brazilian goods to the prosecution of his embattled ally, former President Jair Bolsonaro, now under house arrest.

“The United States has flagrantly violated key commitments the country has agreed upon at the WTO,” Brazil’s foreign ministry said in a statement. “Brazil’s government reiterates its availability for negotiation and hopes these consultations contribute to a solution.”

The U.S. government has not made comments about Brazil’s move.

Trump pressuring Russia by auctioning oligarch’s superyacht

The United States is auctioning off a $325 million Russian superyacht as Trump seeks to increase pressure on Putin to end Russia's war with Ukraine.

The Amadea, seized three years ago and currently docked in San Diego, has its own helipad and swimming pool, with room for 16 guests and 36 crew members.

Determining its real ownership has involved researching an opaque trail of trusts and shell companies. The U.S. contends that sanctioned former Russian politician Suleiman Kerimov owns it, through a straw owner, Eduard Khudainatov, who ran the state-controlled Russian oil and gas company Rosneft.

A representative of Khudainatov, Adam Ford, emailed a statement Wednesday saying the planned sale is improper, and will expose any buyer to “years of costly, uncertain litigation.” Minimum bids start at about $11.6 million. Ford said Khudainatov would go after any proceeds.

States make a deal with Trump on triggers blamed in mass shootings

Fifteen states have agreed to withdraw their bid for a preliminary injunction that would have barred the Trump administration from allowing the sale of forced-reset triggers that make semiautomatic rifles fire more rapidly. In turn, the Trump administration has agreed not to return any of these devices that have been seized to their owners, and to prohibit the sale of redistributed FRTs into those states.

The suit filed in June argued that returning the triggers would violate federal law, pose a threat to residents and law enforcement and worsen gun violence.

The states include Colorado, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington, along with the District of Columbia. Their attorneys general are all Democrats, though the office in Hawaii is technically nonpartisan.

The Biden administration had argued that these triggers turn AR-15-style rifles into illegal machine guns under federal law.

Democratic lawmakers say they were denied entry to Brooklyn detention facility

Several Democratic lawmakers say they were barred from entering a federal prison facility where roughly 100 migrants are being detained.

New York Reps. Adriano Espaillat, Nydia Velázquez and Dan Goldman say they were briefly barricaded on the property after trying to make an unannounced visit to a building of the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn where migrants are being held under an agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

It was the latest confrontation in a legal battle with the Trump administration. The Democratic members have a right to conduct oversight of ICE centers, but the Department of Homeland Security insisted on advanced notice.

Gov. JB Pritzker cites Voting Rights Act in opposing Texas redistricting

“Sixty years ago, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act into law, expanding the fundamental right to participate in our elections to millions of Black and brown citizens,” the Illinois Democrat’s statement says.

“In doing so, he answered a call that has reverberated across generations, from our country’s original sin to the Selma to Montgomery marches – every citizen, no matter their race or zip code, deserves an equal voice in our democracy,” Pritzker said. That creed is in grave danger today, he said.

“On Donald Trump’s orders, MAGA Republicans are attempting to rig Congressional maps and silence the voices of Black and Latino communities and all Texans who seek to hold Trump’s political party accountable,” he said. “This is not just about Texas; this is about America.”

