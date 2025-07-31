How much house $1 million buys you in Oklahoma City

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Oklahoma City. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

414 NE 2 St, Oklahoma City

- Price: $999,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,686

- Price per square foot: $271

- See 414 NE 2 St, Oklahoma City on Redfin.com

810 NW 72nd St, Oklahoma City

- Price: $999,500

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,450

- Price per square foot: $289

- See 810 NW 72nd St, Oklahoma City on Redfin.com

1700 Runway Blvd, Oklahoma City

- Price: $999,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,050

- Price per square foot: $327

- See 1700 Runway Blvd, Oklahoma City on Redfin.com

912 NW 44th St, Oklahoma City

- Price: $998,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,816

- Price per square foot: $354

- See 912 NW 44th St, Oklahoma City on Redfin.com

16324 Morningside Dr, Edmond

- Price: $997,500

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,854

- Price per square foot: $258

- See 16324 Morningside Dr, Edmond on Redfin.com

4800 Bocage Pl, Oklahoma City

- Price: $995,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,903

- Price per square foot: $144

- See 4800 Bocage Pl, Oklahoma City on Redfin.com

1409 Glenbrook Ter, Nichols Hills

- Price: $995,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,783

- Price per square foot: $263

- See 1409 Glenbrook Ter, Nichols Hills on Redfin.com

619 NE 5th St, Oklahoma City

- Price: $995,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,754

- Price per square foot: $361

- See 619 NE 5th St, Oklahoma City on Redfin.com

1200 Classen Dr #201, Oklahoma City

- Price: $995,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,000

- Price per square foot: $497

- See 1200 Classen Dr #201, Oklahoma City on Redfin.com

801 NW 68th St, Oklahoma City

- Price: $990,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,700

- Price per square foot: $267

- See 801 NW 68th St, Oklahoma City on Redfin.com

3532 NW 173rd Cir, Edmond

- Price: $989,900

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,033

- Price per square foot: $245

- See 3532 NW 173rd Cir, Edmond on Redfin.com

5900 Twin Fawn Trl, Mustang

- Price: $987,999

- 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,912

- Price per square foot: $201

- See 5900 Twin Fawn Trl, Mustang on Redfin.com

117 NE 3rd St, Oklahoma City

- Price: $980,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,468

- Price per square foot: $397

- See 117 NE 3rd St, Oklahoma City on Redfin.com

6204 NW 150th Ter, Oklahoma City

- Price: $979,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,718

- Price per square foot: $263

- See 6204 NW 150th Ter, Oklahoma City on Redfin.com

18632 Wolf Creek Dr, Edmond

- Price: $975,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,203

- Price per square foot: $187

- See 18632 Wolf Creek Dr, Edmond on Redfin.com

10024 NE 145th St, Jones

- Price: $975,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,733

- Price per square foot: $261

- See 10024 NE 145th St, Jones on Redfin.com

1114 Sherwood Ln Unit B-2, Nichols Hills

- Price: $975,000

- 2 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,438

- Price per square foot: $283

- See 1114 Sherwood Ln Unit B-2, Nichols Hills on Redfin.com

10701 Servon Dr, Oklahoma City

- Price: $969,000

- 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,175

- Price per square foot: $305

- See 10701 Servon Dr, Oklahoma City on Redfin.com

6540 S Donna Ln, Oklahoma City

- Price: $950,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,973

- Price per square foot: $136

- See 6540 S Donna Ln, Oklahoma City on Redfin.com

3312 E Hefner Rd, Oklahoma City

- Price: $945,000

- 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,076

- Price per square foot: $231

- See 3312 E Hefner Rd, Oklahoma City on Redfin.com

9401 Autumn Park Ln, Oklahoma City

- Price: $925,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,337

- Price per square foot: $277

- See 9401 Autumn Park Ln, Oklahoma City on Redfin.com

14813 St Pierre St, Oklahoma City

- Price: $925,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,008

- Price per square foot: $307

- See 14813 St Pierre St, Oklahoma City on Redfin.com

1904 Oso Ave, Oklahoma City

- Price: $925,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,202

- Price per square foot: $420

- See 1904 Oso Ave, Oklahoma City on Redfin.com

7916 NW 158th St, Edmond

- Price: $919,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,467

- Price per square foot: $205

- See 7916 NW 158th St, Edmond on Redfin.com

1204 NW 42nd St, Oklahoma City

- Price: $915,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,118

- Price per square foot: $293

- See 1204 NW 42nd St, Oklahoma City on Redfin.com

6524 NE 96th Cir, Oklahoma City

- Price: $905,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,167

- Price per square foot: $285

- See 6524 NE 96th Cir, Oklahoma City on Redfin.com

17400 Pantera Ave, Choctaw

- Price: $900,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,976

- Price per square foot: $226

- See 17400 Pantera Ave, Choctaw on Redfin.com

5805 N Ann Arbor Ave, Oklahoma City

- Price: $899,900

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,944

- Price per square foot: $182

- See 5805 N Ann Arbor Ave, Oklahoma City on Redfin.com

8700 N Waverly Ave, Oklahoma City

- Price: $899,000

- 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,046

- Price per square foot: $295

- See 8700 N Waverly Ave, Oklahoma City on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.