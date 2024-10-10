How to help people affected by Hurricane Milton

Communities in Florida still reeling from the impact of Hurricane Helene are now also grappling with the still-unfolding damage from Hurricane Milton. The storm crashed into a community south of Tampa, drenching counties with torrents of rain, downing power lines and bridges and kicking up dangerous storm surges.

Here is some advice from experts about how to help:

— Send cash: The needs of people and organizations are evolving and won't be fully known for days or weeks. Cash offers responders flexibility and can immediately be deployed to help. Only send-in kind assistance like food, clothing or other equipment upon the request of organizations who are already working in impacted communities. Managing these kinds of gifts can divert the resources of receiving organizations, despite the best intentions.

— Give to charities already working in impacted communities: Local branches of the United Way will be directly serving people in the immediate aftermath of the storms. The Red Cross is also providing immediate shelter for tens of thousands of Floridians. They also urged people in areas proximate to the hurricane's trajectory to donate blood if they are able. Grassroots and worker organizations, like those that serve immigrants, have already been providing critical information, translation and support to groups that may struggle to access state or government services.

— Consider waiting or signing up for recurring donations: It can often take months to truly scope the needs and challenges after disasters, especially as warming oceans caused by climate change are making hurricanes more intense. Communities face a long journey to recovery. Signing up to give even small donations regularly to local organizations helps those nonprofits plan, which can allow them to act more efficiently and effectively. Community foundations often have deep networks and excellent relationships with local nonprofits and may set up fundraisers to help with long term recovery needs. For example, the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay has collected a list of critical needs from local organizations, which you can donate to directly.

— Mutual aid can be powerful: Giving directly on crowdfunding sites or through cash transfer apps can make a profound difference in people's lives. GoFundMe takes steps to verify the identities of the people who start campaigns. Consider providing both direct gifts to individuals and donations to organizations that help to respond to community-wide needs.

___

Associated Press coverage of philanthropy and non-profits receives support through the AP's collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content. For all of AP's philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.