The highest-value homes in Lawton

Every city has its showpiece homes — the ones that define luxury living. And as prices continue to rise across the U.S., the most valuable properties showcase just how high local markets can go. The high-end housing market in particular has reached new heights in 2025, with the typical luxury home selling for a record $1.35 million in March. The million-dollar price tag no longer even qualifies as "luxury" in most places.

So, what do Lawton's most glamorous homes look like? To find out, Redfin Real Estate found the city's highest-value homes based on their Redfin Estimate.

#1. 2111 Nw Lindy Ave, Lawton, OK 73505

- Approximate home value: $3,670,004

- Beds: not available

- Baths: 3

- Square feet: 2,838

#2. 801 Nw Thornbury Dr, Lawton, OK 73505

- Approximate home value: $1,292,886

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 4

- Square feet: 8,597

#3. 1914 Ne 45Th St, Lawton, OK 73507

- Approximate home value: $1,259,540

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 3

- Square feet: 6,122

#4. 1604 Sw H Ave, Lawton, OK 73501

- Approximate home value: $1,253,282

- Beds: 2

- Baths: 1

- Square feet: 1,010

#5. 816 Nw Thornbury Dr, Lawton, OK 73505

- Approximate home value: $1,237,217

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 6

- Square feet: 8,199

#6. 3715 Ne Eastlake Dr, Lawton, OK 73507

- Approximate home value: $1,195,813

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 4

- Square feet: 7,006

#7. 6 Se 75Th St, Lawton, OK 73501

- Approximate home value: $1,180,994

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#8. 350 Hilliary Ln, Lawton, OK 73507

- Approximate home value: $1,160,545

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#9. 8233 Nw Stonebridge Ct, Lawton, OK 73505

- Approximate home value: $1,136,562

- Beds: 3

- Baths: 4

- Square feet: 6,592

#10. 7617 Wyatt Lake Dr, Lawton, OK 73505

- Approximate home value: $1,102,877

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 8

- Square feet: 7,932

#11. 1614 Nw 67Th St, Lawton, OK 73505

- Approximate home value: $1,091,352

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 25,800

#12. 2302 Nw 38Th St, Lawton, OK 73505

- Approximate home value: $1,045,431

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 3,640

#13. 3408 Nw Cache Rd, Lawton, OK 73505

- Approximate home value: $1,039,674

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 3,876

#14. 9910 E Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK 73501

- Approximate home value: $1,027,628

- Beds: 2

- Baths: 2.5

- Square feet: 2,800

#15. 3703 Ne Eastlake Dr, Lawton, OK 73507

- Approximate home value: $1,015,320

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 5

- Square feet: 5,913

#16. 481 Ne Windridge Ln, Lawton, OK 73507

- Approximate home value: $998,618

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 4

- Square feet: 6,565

#17. 817 Nw Thornbury Dr, Lawton, OK 73505

- Approximate home value: $984,047

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 3

- Square feet: 4,230

#18. 1819 Nw 82Nd St, Lawton, OK 73505

- Approximate home value: $945,992

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 3,366

#19. 8211 Nw Stonebridge Ct, Lawton, OK 73505

- Approximate home value: $939,712

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 5

- Square feet: 8,286

Methodology

Redfin Estimate data as of September 11, 2025. Bedroom, bathroom, and square footage data may not be available or accurate. Secondary addresses may not be included. Value estimates may not reflect what the house could actually sell for.

