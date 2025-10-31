Basketball has grown into a truly global game, with players from every corner of the world now filling NBA rosters. But the league's American roots still run deep — and many of its top scorers got their start in hometown gyms and high school courts across the United States.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the highest scoring NBA players born in Oklahoma using data from Basketball-Reference.com. Players were ranked according to their total NBA career points. Only players who scored at least 500 total career points in the NBA were considered. Games played, minutes played, and career averages were provided as supplementary insights. Data is as of October 29, 2025.

Read on to see which stars and hometown legends top the list for Oklahoma.

#20. Gene Conley

- City: Muskogee

- Years played: 1953-1964 (6 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 351 (5,791 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 5.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.6 AST

- Total career points: 2,069

#19. Jeremy Sochan

- City: Guymon

- Years played: 2023-2025 (3 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 184 (5,015 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 11.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.8 AST

- Total career points: 2,092

#18. Brent Price

- City: Shawnee

- Years played: 1993-2002 (9 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 418 (7,007 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 5.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.0 AST

- Total career points: 2,481

#17. Jaxson Hayes

- City: Norman

- Years played: 2020-2026 (7 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 368 (6,036 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 6.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST

- Total career points: 2,498

#16. Lee Mayberry

- City: Tulsa

- Years played: 1993-1999 (7 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 496 (10,337 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 5.1 PTS, 1.3 REB, 3.6 AST

- Total career points: 2,546

#15. Hub Reed

- City: Harrah

- Years played: 1959-1965 (7 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 479 (7,870 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 5.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST

- Total career points: 2,618

#14. Charlie Beasley

- City: Shawnee

- Years played: 1968-1971 (4 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 281 (7,347 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 9.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST

- Total career points: 2,633

#13. Mike Farmer

- City: Oklahoma City

- Years played: 1959-1966 (7 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 423 (8,818 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 6.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST

- Total career points: 2,816

#12. Stacey King

- City: Lawton

- Years played: 1990-1997 (8 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 438 (7,406 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 6.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST

- Total career points: 2,819

#11. Shake Milton

- City: Owasso

- Years played: 2019-2025 (7 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 359 (6,698 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 8.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.4 AST

- Total career points: 2,899

#10. Anthony Bowie

- City: Tulsa

- Years played: 1989-1998 (8 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 461 (8,349 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 6.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.8 AST

- Total career points: 2,945

#9. Willie Murrell

- City: Taft

- Years played: 1968-1970 (3 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 228 (6,747 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 13.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.0 AST

- Total career points: 2,988

#8. Jim King

- City: Tulsa

- Years played: 1964-1973 (10 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 607 (11,187 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 7.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST

- Total career points: 4,377

#7. Josh Richardson

- City: Edmond

- Years played: 2016-2025 (10 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 554 (15,815 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 11.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.6 AST

- Total career points: 6,381

#6. Antoine Carr

- City: Oklahoma City

- Years played: 1985-2000 (16 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 987 (19,780 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 9.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST

- Total career points: 9,176

#5. John Starks

- City: Tulsa

- Years played: 1989-2002 (13 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 866 (23,514 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 12.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.6 AST

- Total career points: 10,829

#4. Mark Price

- City: Bartlesville

- Years played: 1987-1998 (12 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 722 (21,560 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 15.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 6.7 AST

- Total career points: 10,989

#3. Wayman Tisdale

- City: Tulsa

- Years played: 1986-1997 (12 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 840 (23,868 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 15.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST

- Total career points: 12,878

#2. Blake Griffin

- City: Oklahoma City

- Years played: 2011-2023 (13 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 765 (24,384 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 19.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 4.0 AST

- Total career points: 14,513

#1. Ron Boone

- City: Oklahoma City

- Years played: 1969-1981 (13 seasons in the NBA)

- Games played: 1,041 (32,391 total minutes played)

- Per game averages: 16.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.7 AST

- Total career points: 17,437

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 41 states.