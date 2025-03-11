Nigerian authorities confirm meningitis outbreak in northwest has killed 26 people since January

ABUJA, Nigeria — (AP) — Nigerian authorities confirmed Tuesday that a meningitis outbreak in the northwest was behind the death of at least 26 people over several weeks.

The spread of the disease in the state of Kebbi began late January with over 200 suspected cases recorded, the state commissioner for health, Musa Ismail, told reporters in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

Ismail also said medical supplies have already been dispatched to the affected areas, and isolation centers set up to prevent the further spread of the disease.

Sokoto, another state in the northwest and about 150 kilometers (90 miles) away from Kebbi, has urged residents to remain vigilant after several cases were suspected.

Sokoto state commissioner of health, Faruk Abubakar, said residents should take precautionary measures and seek immediate medical attention at the nearest health facility if they are experiencing symptoms such as high fever, stiff neck and severe headaches.

Meningitis, more common during the hot season in Nigeria, is a significant public health challenge in Africa's most populous country that affects the protective membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord. Additionally to this communicable disease, Nigeria is also battling malaria and has the highest burden in the world.

Nigeria previously received aid from the United States Agency for International Development to combat these diseases, but that support has recently been withdrawn.

Between 2022 and 2023, Nigeria, located in an area known as the African Meningitis Belt, recorded 2,765 suspected cases and 190 deaths, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2024, the World Health Organization said 153 people died in a similar outbreak.

The west African country is working to implement a roadmap approved by the World Health Assembly in November 2020 that aims to eradicate meningitis by 2030.

