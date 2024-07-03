Health

Colorado dairy worker tests positive for bird flu, 4th person linked to outbreak

By JONEL ALECCIA

Bird Flu FILE - Dairy cattle feed at a farm in New Mexico on March 31, 2017. A fourth dairy worker in the U.S. has been infected with bird flu. On Wednesday, July 3, 2024, U.S. health officials said a fourth dairy worker has been infected with bird flu in the outbreak linked to U.S. dairy cows. The man, who worked on a Colorado farm where dairy cows tested positive for the virus, developed conjunctivitis or pink eye, Colorado health officials said. The worker received antiviral treatment and has recovered. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd, File) (Rodrigo Abd/AP)

By JONEL ALECCIA

A fourth farm worker has been infected with bird flu in the outbreak linked to dairy cows, health officials reported Wednesday.

The Colorado worker is a man who had direct exposure to infected dairy cows, Colorado health officials said. He developed pink eye, or conjunctivitis, received antiviral treatment and has recovered.

Three previous cases of human infection linked to cows have been reported in dairy workers in Texas and Michigan. Another person was previously infected after being exposed to poultry, officials said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the new infection “does not change” the agency's assessment that the risk to the general public remains low. Surveillance systems tracking flu in the U.S. have shown no unusual activity, officials said.

As of Wednesday, more than 135 dairy herds in a dozen states had reported infections with the Type A H5N1 virus that originated in poultry, according to the Agriculture Department.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!