Green to gold: How lawn care can add $20,000 to your home's value

Potential buyers judge your home before they step through the front door, and it all starts with the lawn they see on real estate sites and when they pull up to the curb.

They aren’t just seeing green. Studies show that a well-maintained lawn can help put buyers at ease, signaling care and value, which can translate directly into dollars.

How much green are we talking about? $20,000 to $25,000 in many cases, LawnStarter reports.

The Numbers Behind the Green

A bar chart showing how much higher a home can be sold when it has curb appeal. (Stacker/Stacker)

First impressions matter both online and in person, and professional landscaping can boost a home's value by 15% to 20%.

“A well-maintained lawn signals upkeep and care, which is often associated with the overall condition of the home and how much interest it might receive,” says Amber Kuefner, a realtor at Florida Home Sales & Development.

Savvy buyers notice your lawn first, and it's worth around 5% of your total landscaping ROI. Depending on your home's price, your lawn could add an extra $25,000, turning your green lawn into gold.

How does regular lawn care compare to major home improvement projects when you sell your home?

Kitchen and bathroom remodels often take the spotlight regarding home improvements, but they don’t offer the best return on your investment.

Kitchen upgrades yield an average of 38% to 91% ROI.

yield an average of 38% to 91% ROI. Bathroom renovations return between 32% and 73%, depending on the scale of the project.

return between 32% and 73%, depending on the scale of the project. Lawn improvements are relatively low-cost and can offer a return on investment of 100% or more, meaning you can recover every dollar spent on lawn care and boost your home's curb appeal.

Regional ROI

And what about an unkempt yard? How does that affect your home’s value?

Poor landscaping can reduce property values by 10% to 30%, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR) and Trees.com. That's tens of thousands of dollars just from neglected lawns, dying plants, or poor curb appeal.



And is your green-to-gold payoff richer in certain areas of the country compared to others?

Midwest

In the heartland, where the lawn care season averages 229 days, there's ample opportunity to make a strong first impression. Well-timed fertilization, aeration, and pest control can help keep lawns healthy and home values intact.

The average cost of yard service in the Midwest is around $53, a modest investment considering landscaping can increase home values in this region by up to 10% or more.

Letting your lawn go, though, can be costly. According to NAR, real estate professionals in the Midwest were the most likely to say poor landscaping can significantly lower a home's value.

Northeast

The Northeast's shorter growing season, averaging 226 days, makes fall lawn care essential. Raking and bagging or hiring a leaf removal crew can raise lawn care costs, but that effort pays off at sale. A yard buried in leaves signals work to potential buyers.

Cool-season Kentucky Bluegrass dominates in this region and needs regular dethatching, seeding, fertilization, and moisture control. Yard services here average about $55, a worthwhile spend when prepping your home for sale.

Southwest

Drought, water restrictions, and summer heat make traditional lawns tough to maintain in the Southwest. With a growing season that spans 264 days, many homeowners are opting for xeriscaping, low-water, drought-tolerant landscaping, as a way to stay green (and keep property values high) without grass.

In places like Arizona and other arid parts of the region, a beautifully xeriscaped, low-maintenance yard can fetch a higher price at sale than a traditional lawn that’s costly and difficult to keep green. Yard service in the Southwest averages around $48, making smart, sustainable choices both practical and profitable.

Southeast

The Southeast has a long growing season, about 266 days, and plenty of rainfall, but that doesn't mean lawns thrive without effort. Heat, humidity, and persistent pests can turn grass patchy if it's not maintained.

Routine mowing, aeration, and pest control are often weekly tasks for much of the year, shifting to biweekly or monthly during cooler months. Lawn care runs about $52 here, a smart spend to protect curb appeal and home value in a fast-growing region.

Northwest

The Pacific Northwest has natural advantages like mild temperatures, frequent rainfall, and nutrient-rich soil, all of which contribute to healthy lawns. The 221-day care window is more than enough time for lawns to thrive.

In this region, a healthy lawn is the norm, not the exception. Buyers often expect perfection, making any signs of neglect stand out. Expect to pay around $52 for professional service, routine care that can make or break your home’s first impression.

South

A green lawn is an expectation in the South. Neighbors notice (bless your heart), they judge, and HOAs enforce maintenance. The region sees 267 days of active lawn growth, making upkeep a nearly year-round commitment.

Between intense sun, sudden storms, and pest-friendly conditions, maintaining curb appeal can feel like a full-time job. Lawn care in this region typically costs around $49, and skipping it isn’t an option if you want to compete in Southern real estate markets.

West

From coastal California to the Rockies, the West spans a variety of climates, but one thing holds true: buyers expect clean, low-maintenance yards that complement the natural landscape. The typical lawn care season runs about 237 days, giving homeowners plenty of time to make an impression.

Yard service in the region averages $51, and smart upkeep like mulching, trimming, and drought-conscious planting can help a home stand out without overcomplicating maintenance.

Top Lawn Details That Influence Buyers

Across the U.S., buyers look for the same telltale signs of a well-maintained lawn. Curb appeal starts with the grass, and unkempt lawns send the wrong message before buyers ever step inside.

Neglect doesn’t just look bad. It can cost you. Long grass fees average around $65 in many cities, and the same overgrowth can lead to fewer showings and lower offers.

Realtor Kuefner has seen it firsthand:

“Numerous times!” she said. “Buyers are more likely to schedule showings and submit offers on homes that appear to be move-in-ready, inside and out, before one that might require renovation and/or maintenance.”

And while lawn care can be time-consuming, hiring a pro saves you hours each month. The average service visit takes around 52 minutes. That time adds up, especially when you’re focused on prepping your home for sale. Here are the lawn features that most influence buyer perceptions:

Defined edges and manicured borders: A clean outline around grass and flower beds makes the yard look more professional.

A clean outline around grass and flower beds makes the yard look more professional. Turf density and consistent color: Full, evenly green grass signals health, while patchiness or discoloration could be a red flag.

Full, evenly green grass signals health, while patchiness or discoloration could be a red flag. Visible weed presence: Too many weeds signal neglect.

Too many weeds signal neglect. Simple fixtures: Mulch, potted plants, or decorative borders take little maintenance.

Mulch, potted plants, or decorative borders take little maintenance. Pet-friendly landscaping: Safe plant choices can be a bonus.

Even basic lawn upkeep, like mowing, trimming, and edging, can make or break a buyer’s first impression. But these tasks aren’t always risk-free:

1 in 5 homeowners has suffered a serious injury during lawn work

homeowners has suffered a serious injury during lawn work Mowing leads the list of injury triggers (11.6%), followed by weed whacking and heavy lifting

Despite this, 56.6% of homeowners DIY their lawn care, potentially risking ER visits and lost income. Sometimes hiring a pro doesn’t just save time, and first impressions are everything.

How Does the Market Affect Lawns?

Lawn improvements should match your home’s price point and the expectations of buyers in that bracket. A freshly mowed, cleanly edged lawn may be enough for a starter home, but higher-end listings often demand more intensive landscaping.

“The best lawn care ROI is seen on low to mid-range homes,” says Kuefner. “Clean landscaping and curb appeal stand out and often help the home sell faster. High-end buyers already expect perfection, so the return may be lower.”

And with the average American yard covering 9,500 square feet, there’s plenty of visual real estate to manage. Since the front lawn often leads in listing photos, even minor details can impact a buyer’s first impression and how quickly they schedule a showing.

Lawn expectations by price point:

Starter homes: Buyers want neat and functional. Focus on trimmed grass, weed control, and low-cost touch-ups like edging or mulch to avoid looking neglected.

Buyers want neat and functional. Focus on trimmed grass, weed control, and low-cost touch-ups like edging or mulch to avoid looking neglected. Mid-range listings: Visual appeal matters. Healthy grass with no bare spots, clean lines, and simple upgrades like potted flowers can create a polished, move-in-ready look.

Visual appeal matters. Healthy grass with no bare spots, clean lines, and simple upgrades like potted flowers can create a polished, move-in-ready look. Luxury homes: Curb appeal must match the home's price. That means flawless turf, sculpted trees, fresh mulch, and seasonal color arranged with care and intent.

The Bottom Line: Small Moves, Big Value Gains

A beautiful lawn does more than boost curb appeal. It can add serious value to your home. Experts say a well-maintained lawn can increase your home’s price by 5% or more, and landscaping improvements often offer 100% or more ROI.

On a $300,000 home, that’s potentially $21,000 or more for upgrades that cost far less.

That’s how you turn green to gold.

“To boost curb appeal, I would recommend the basics such as mowing, edging, weeding, and seeding as they all go a long way when trying to sell,” Kuefner says.

“Upgrades such as adding mulch beds, rock or gravel features, and low-maintenance plants do numbers as well,” she adds. “The key is to keep it simple and low maintenance.”

Whether you’re selling a starter home or a luxury estate, the smartest lawn investments are the ones that match your market, highlight your home’s best features, and make potential buyers feel confident from the curb.

This story was produced by LawnStarter and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.