Grandpa left 7-year-old with homeless woman for $20 so he could go to a bar, cops say

A Grandpa in California is in a lot of trouble for making some bad decisions.

The “highly intoxicated” man is accused of paying a homeless woman 20-bucks to watch his granddaughter so he could grab a drink at a bar, according to Law and Crime.

Sacramento police arrested Jason Warren Monday for child endangerment.

After four hours in the bar, police say a very drunk Warren wandered around, eventually asking for help. He said the 7-year-old had been kidnapped for human trafficking.

Police launched a search with a helicopter, drones and dogs. The homeless woman heard police making announcements over a PA system.

She said Warren gave her money to take the child to a thrift store. She could tell Warren was very drunk and couldn’t care for the child so she took the girl to her “camp” and gave her food.

During a jailhouse interview Warren told a local reporter the woman seemed trustworthy, and could tell by her character that she looked like a decent person.

When asked if he considered that something bad could have happened, he said yes but he trusts God.

Paramedics checked the girl out and say she’s fine.