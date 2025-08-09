Georgia authorities identify suspect in CDC shooting as a 30-year-old man from suburban Atlanta

ATLANTA — (AP) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the man who opened fire at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as 30-year-old Patrick Joseph White of Kennesaw, Georgia.

The GBI statement says White died and Officer David Rose with the DeKalb County Police Department was shot and killed during the shooting Friday.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.