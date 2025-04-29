News

Four people were killed when vehicle smashed through Illinois building, police say

Afterschool Building Car Crash This image taken from video provided by WCIA shows first responders working the scene after a car smashed through a building during an after-school program, killing multiple people Monday, April 28, 2025, in Chatham, Ill. (WCIA via AP) (Uncredited/AP)

CHATHAM, Ill. — (AP) — Four people were killed when a car smashed through a building during an after-school program Monday afternoon in a town outside of Springfield, Illinois, police said.

Officers responded at about 3:20 p.m. to calls about a vehicle hitting hit three people outside, ramming through the building and then hitting another person before exiting the other side, Chatham Police Department Deputy Chief Scott Tarter said.

The driver, who was uninjured, was the sole occupant of the vehicle, and was taken to a hospital for evaluation, Tater said.

Chatham is a small town of about 15,000 people just outside Springfield, Illinois.

