Former Broken Arrow Teacher Arrested in connection with Devil’s Den Murders

Arkansas State Police have arrested a 28-year-old man, James Andrew McGann of Springdale, Arkansas, in connection with the murder of a married couple at Devil’s Den state park.

According to police, McGann had recently moved to the area, and was working at a local school. McGann was formerly an employee of Spring Creek Elementary School in Broken Arrow during the 2023-2024 school year, as well as being listed on the Sand Springs Public School website as an employee.

Broken Arrow Public Schools released a statement following the arrest, saying; “The man who was arrested in Arkansas for the murders at Devils Den State Park was a teacher for Broken Arrow Public Schools during the 23/24 school year. He was a 5th grade teacher at Spring Creek Elementary during the 23/24 school year and left of his own accord to work out of state. As with all employees hired by the district, he was subjected to and passed the required background checks prior to being hired. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family affected by this unimaginable act of violence.”

Sand Springs has yet to comment on the arrest.

McGann is being held at the Washington County jail in Arkansas. He is being charged with two counts of capital murder. Police have yet to disclose his motive for committing the murders.

