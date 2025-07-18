Fatal Crash in Creek County

Three people are injured, and one is dead following a rollover crash that occurred yesterday, 10 miles north of Bristow, in Creek County.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the accident occurred at around 1:20pm yesterday, just north of the intersection of 417th West Avenue and 151st Street South.

OHP said a 1994 Chevy pickup was being driven by 19-year-old Destin Renfro and carried three other passengers: 21-year-old Xzavier Harjo, 26-year-old Jeffrey Benham, and 22-year-old Nathanael Rodriguez.

The group was travelling south on 417th West Avenue, when the truck left the roadway, and proceeded to rollover two and a half times, before coming to rest on its roof in a field.

Troopers said Harjo was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. He was transported Carrus Lakeside Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Renfro was treated and released from St. John Hospital in Sapulpa, while Rodriguez was treated and released St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, both with internal trunk injuries.

Benham was partially ejected from the vehicle during the crash, as has been admitted to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa in guarded condition, with external trunk injuries.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol is currently conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

