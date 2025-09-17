Tulsa Police Arrest Suspect in Hunter Park Sexual Assault Case

Brent Reamy Mugshot (TPD)

The Tulsa Police Department has arrested a man they believe to be the main suspect in a case of sexual assault, that occurred on August 21st at Hunter Park in Tulsa.

At the time, the woman who was the victim of the assault, described being approached by a man in his 40s or 50s, while walking in a wooded area of the park. The woman said the man then physically attacked her, before sexually assaulting her.

On September 16th, the Tulsa Police Special Victims Unit (SVU) arrested 42-year-old Brent Allen Reamy in connection with that attack. When investigating the attack in August, police came into contact with Reamy in a nearby parking lot.

Officers said Reamy began asking them questions about the police presence in the area, and that he was acting in an unusual manner. Officers did not have enough information to detain him as a suspect, but said his behavior proved useful in the ensuing investigation.

Over the following weeks, SVU detectives gathered evidence that placed Reamy in the park at the time of the attack. He was also picked out of a photo line-up by the victim, confirming him as the suspect in the assault.

Reamy has been booked in the Tulsa County Jail and is being charged with one count of rape by instrumentation.

