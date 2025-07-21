TPD searching for 3-year-old believed to be missing since July 4th

The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a missing three-year-old, who is believed to have been missing since July 4th.

At around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, the department said a DHS caseworker contacted them to report a three-year-old African American boy has been missing since July 4th.

The caseworker explained DHS had received a pick-up order from the Tulsa County Courthouse for the child because it was believed he may have been being deprived or neglected.

DHS said both of the boy’s parents are likely unhoused.

The organization said they attempted to contact the boy’s parents but could only get in contact with the boy’s mother and asked her to meet with them at a library.

However, DHS reported the child wasn’t with the mother when she arrived at the library.

According to authorities, the mother told the DHS caseworker she had paid another houseless woman $50 to take her son.

The Tulsa Police Department has released the following timeline of the boy’s whereabouts leading up to the time when he was last seen.

On July 1, Catholic Charities reported to DHS they believed the child may be suffering abuse and may be living in a sexual and violent environment due to behavior the child exhibited while on the Catholic Charities campus.

On July 4, the day the child was last seen, the child’s mother paid the other houseless woman $50 to take her child.

TPD said this second woman took the child to her own mother’s house to celebrate the Fourth of July. While there, the department said the woman posted a picture of the little boy on Facebook and asked if anyone could claim him.

Authorities said another woman then messaged the houseless woman to tell her she knew the little boy’s father.

Later that same day, TPD said the child was taken to the QuikTrip on North Peoria Avenue and East Pine Street. At the QuikTrip, authorities said the little boy was given to an unknown man driving a GMC Yukon SUV.

This man is believed to be the boy’s father, but his identity has yet to be confirmed.

At this time, the boy’s whereabouts are unknown, and he has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing person/missing child.

Officers said they’ve received some information reporting the child has been seen downtown with other people who are also potentially houseless.

TPD identified the mother of the little boy as Lakeitha Timmins (who may also use the name Lakeitha Smith) and the father as Darnell Smith.

TPD said an Amber Alert cannot be yet activated, due to the lack of information regarding location of, and the people involved in, the incident.

If you have any information about the missing three-year-old boy, Lakeitha Timmins or Darnell Smith, you can reach out to the Tulsa Police Department at 918-596-9222.

If you wish to provide information about the case anonymously, you can call the Tulsa Crime Stopper number; 918-596-COPS.

At this time, neither the child’s name, nor a photo of him have been released.

©2025 Cox Media Group