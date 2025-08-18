One Woman Dead Following Saturday Shooting

The Tulsa Police Department is reporting that a 32-year-old woman has died, following a shooting that occurred near 36th Street and Yale Avenue, Saturday evening.

According to police, they responded to the shooting around 6 p.m. on Saturday. Police said witnesses reported seeing a driver of a red car shoot at a gray SUV and then drive off.

The witnesses stated that the driver of the red car stopped near the gray SUV, got out and argued with the victims before shooting them and fleeing the scene.

Police said they found a 32-year-old woman, who was unresponsive, and a 50-year-old man. The man had multiple gunshot wounds in his upper chest, and the woman had been shot in her head.

Both were taken to the hospital, where the woman passed due to her injuries. The man is in stable condition but is expected to recover.

This is an active investigation. KRMG will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

