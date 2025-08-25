One Child Dead After North Tulsa Shooting

Tulsa Police say a child has died following a shooting in North Tulsa on Sunday evening.

Tulsa Police responded to a call for a shooting near East Virgin Street and North Utica Avenue in north Tulsa at around 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa Police said a four-year-old was killed in shooting.

Police said a woman they believe is the child’s mother was shot. TPD said they’re unsure the extent of her injuries.

Police have the suspect in custody and said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

KRMG will continue to provide updates as they become available.

