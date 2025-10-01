Oklahoma City duo sentenced to over 15 years collectively for child sex trafficking conspiracy

Two people accused of conspiring to commit child sex trafficking in Oklahoma City have been sentenced to 15 and a half years in prison.

Antwon Jackson, 44, and Sarah Holland, 40, were sentenced on Tuesday by U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester.

“The evil of child sex trafficking is among the most heinous crimes imaginable,” said Troester. “While we are unable to change the lifetime of damage inflicted on vulnerable and innocent victims, we are resolute in holding these predators accountable for their vile exploitation of children. I applaud the law enforcement officials and prosecutors who are committed to investigate and prosecute these righteous cases.”

Public records showed in July 2024, Jackson was Holland’s pimp and the two would use online ads to gain customers and set up “commercial sex acts” for a teenage girl and Holland. These acts would be paid for via CashApp and majority of the money going to Jackson.

A federal grand jury charged Jackson and Holland with conspiracy to commit child trafficking on February 20 of this year. The two pleaded guilty in April and in September, they were sentenced.

Jackson was sentenced to 13 years in prison with five years of supervised release on September 22. Holland was sentenced to two and a half years in prison with five years of supervised release on September 29.

“This case is an example of great results through great partnerships as state and local agencies work together to dismantle human trafficking operations in Oklahoma,” said Director Donnie Anderson of the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs. “We are extremely grateful to this courageous victim and her family for speaking out and providing critical assistance to our investigators. We want all victims to know they don’t have to be afraid to come forward, they are not alone, and help is available.”

