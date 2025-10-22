New DUI law set to go into effect November 1

A major change in Oklahoma’s drunk driving law goes into effect on November 1 and it could mean felony charges even for first time DUI offenders.

Under Senate Bill 54, signed into law earlier this year after a legislative veto override, first-offense DUIs in Oklahoma will carry much steeper penalties if specific aggravating factors are involved.

“This new legislation, I certainly favor,” said Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler. “It’s because I’ve been doing this for 35 plus years.”

Historically in Oklahoma, a first-time DUI without injury or property damage was classified as a misdemeanor but beginning next month, SB 54 allows prosecutors to charge that same offense as a felony if any of the following apply:

A crash

Driving with a minor in the vehicle

Excessive speeding or reckless driving

Eluding law enforcement

Having a high blood alcohol concentration (0.15% or higher)

If convicted under these new conditions, offenders will no longer be eligible for probation and will serve mandatory jail time.

“You and I and everybody else here at the courthouse deal with way too many absolute carnage collisions and tragedies,” Kunzweiler said. “Innocent people who are just trying to do what they do on a daily basis.”

The Oklahoma City Police Department also states that even first-time offenders could face serious jail times and/or fines.

They remind everyone that the safest choice is don’t drink and drive.

To read the full bill, click here.

