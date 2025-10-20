Multiple injured in shooting near OSU residential hall

The Oklahoma State University Police Department said multiple people were injured during a shooting near a residential hall Sunday morning.

Around 3:40 a.m., police responded to a McDonald’s near McElroy Road and North Perkins Road regarding a report of a shooting victim.

As officers were performing life-saving measures, they found the shooting took place on the OSU campus outside of Carreker East residential hall.

Police said the incident began as a result of a disagreement. No shots were fired inside, and police said three people were injured.

At least one of the victims is an OSU student. The victims are being treated at hospitals in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

The OSU student was taken to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to the abdomen. They are reported to be in stable condition.

The second victim was also taken to the hospital and is also in stable condition, according to OSU Police. The third victim was treated for their injuries and is no longer in the hospital.

OSU President Jim Hess issued the following statement:

“The safety and well-being of the Cowboy family is our highest priority. We are committed to providing the resources and support needed to ensure the ongoing health and safety of our campus community.

“We want to extend our sincere gratitude to the OSU Police Department for its immediate, professional and thorough response this morning in ensuring our campus was safe. We also thank the Stillwater Police Department and all first responders and partner agencies assisting with the investigation. We will share details provided by investigators when they are available.”

There is no ongoing threat to campus, and the shooting was an isolated incident.

Reports show a party was held at an off-campus location. After the party ended, some of the attendees returned to the residential hall and the shooting took place.

OSU Police said the investigation is still ongoing, and the suspect is no longer on campus.

“OSUPD is actively reviewing evidence and working toward a swift conclusion. The Stillwater Police Department and the Payne County Sheriff’s Office are assisting. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is collaborating with the OSUPD in processing evidence from the scene at Carreker,” said OSU Police.

If you have any information on the incident, call the OSU Police Department at 405-744-6523. You can also anonymously live chat with dispatchers using the Rave Guardian app.

KRMG will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.

