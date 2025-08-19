Former Life Church Intern Arrested on Child Porn Charges

Austin Sewell, a former intern at Life Church Midtown Tulsa, has been arrested and federally charged on suspicion of child pornography.

The affidavit stated a detective received an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Cyber Tip from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) on June 30.

The tip was for the social media messaging site Kik. Detectives used an IP address to trace the Kik account to Sewell’s parents’ house where they arrested him. According to an affidavit, Sewell, a Sand Springs resident, used Kik to send and receive child sex abuse material.

According to his Facebook account, Sewell began working at Life.Church Midtown in January.

Life.Church the following statement, following Sewell’s arrest:

“We are shocked and deeply concerned. While he is a former intern and was no longer serving when this came to light, we maintained our high standards for safety prior to and during his operations internship, including conducting a background check and ensuring that he served alongside other adults. He is restricted from serving in any capacity in the future. We take the safety of our church community extremely seriously and will continue to prioritize the security and well-being of everyone in our care.”

