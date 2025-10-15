Charges dropped in Hunter Park sexual assault case

Tulsa police told KRMG charges against the suspect in a sexual assault at Hunter Park in August have been dropped.

“After further review of the case, the Tulsa County District Attorney has dropped charges against the individual who was arrested.” Tulsa police posted on social media.

According to the victim, a white male in his 40s or 50s approached her while she was walking in a wooded area of the park.

The suspect physically attacked the victim and assaulted her sexually. In the course of the attack, the victim sustained injuries.

Two people at the park found the victim after the attack and called 911.

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler provided the following statement to KRMG:

“Our mission is to find truth and seek justice, wherever it may lead. When someone is arrested for a crime, they enjoy the presumption of innocence until a judge or jury determines they are guilty based on the evidence presented in court. A factual alibi for the defendant came to light, which made the probability of him being able to perpetrate this crime unlikely. This fact coupled with other information acquired through a deliberate investigative process further substantiated the defendant’s alibi. Therefore, the case against Mr. Reamy has been dismissed pending further investigation. We have been in regular contact with the Tulsa Police Department concerning these developments. Our office will continue our work and collaborate with Investigators to bring the perpetrator of this crime to justice. Recreational parks and facilities in our community have dutifully responded to criminal incidents with enhanced security and surveillance measures, benefiting our community, and subsequently providing law enforcement, and my office with more tools to address crime. We encourage our community to remain good citizens by reporting suspicious activity to our law enforcement partners while they enjoy living, working, and playing in this great community of Tulsa County”. -DA Steve Kunzweiler

