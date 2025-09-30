Broken Arrow man arrested for selling machine gun conversion device to child

A Broken Arrow man has been charged with possession of a firearm by person under indictment, transfer, or possession of a machinegun, and firearms trafficking after allegedly giving a minor a gun with a machinegun conversion device.

According to the authorities, Derrick Chatman, 24, sold the machinegun conversion device — known as a “switch” — to the child. Video evidence also showed Chatman buying a gun.

In July, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) were contacted by the Tulsa Police Department after they recovered a gun with a switch.

The weapon was found by a parent along with ammunition in the child’s bedroom. With parental permission, the child spoke with authorities and shared that he bought the weapon from a gun show at the fairgrounds.

Court records state Chatman was charged in July 2024 with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, and other crimes. Chatman pled guilty and was sentenced in December 2024.

The ATF and TPD are investigating the case. This is a criminal complaint, which is just an allegation.

KRMG will provide updates as more information becomes available.

