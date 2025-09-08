2 injured in downtown Tulsa shooting

The Tulsa Police Department said two people were injured during a shooting in downtown Tulsa Sunday morning.

Police said officers responded to the shooting around 12:24 a.m. on the sidewalk near East Archer Street and North Greenwood Avenue.

When officers arrived, witnesses said there was an altercation between a group of people and shots were fired.

Police said two people were injured. One victim was found with a gunshot wound on scene. A second victim was driven to the hospital in a private vehicle.

At this time, both victims are reported to be in stable condition.

