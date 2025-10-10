1 dead, 1 juvenile injured after shooting in north Tulsa, police searching for suspect

The Tulsa Police Department said an 18-year-old is dead and a 14-year old has been rushed to the hospital following a shooting in north Tulsa.

Officers said they were called out to an area near North Johnstown Avenue and East 52nd Place North for reports of a shooting around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

At the scene, authorities said they found two boys who had been shot.

The 18-year-old victim died from his injuries and the 14-year-old was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound in his upper chest.

The department is still investigating the scene and searching for the suspect.

If you have any information about the shooting, please reach out to Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

You may remain anonymous when calling.

