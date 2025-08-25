In the first year of the pandemic, migration out of densely populated, expensive cities like New York and San Francisco was especially notable. Many moved to Sun Belt states where the weather is warmer and the cost of living significantly lower.

But by the second year of the pandemic, it became clear that not everyone who was moving wanted to go far. A 2024 analysis of movement out of crowded cities from the U.S. Census Bureau showed that many people leaving city centers moved to far outer suburbs in the same metro area. In the Phoenix metro area, for example, growth rates are higher in more distant suburbs of Maricopa, Casa Grande, Coolidge, and Eloy compared to Scottsdale and Mesa.

According to the latest data from the Census Bureau, released in September 2023, 53.5% of people who moved in 2022 did so within the same county and an additional 24.3% remained in state, meaning more than three-quarters of movers stuck close to home.

Many young people in particular are remaining in the state, town, or even house that they grew up in. Before the pandemic, the number of younger adults living with their parents was on the rise and those patterns have continued. A late 2023 survey released by Lending Tree found that 57% of millennials and Gen Zers live in their hometowns.

Many people choose not to leave the state they were raised in for reasons ranging from wanting to be close to family, to not having the resources to leave, to sticking with a lower cost of living.

In order to determine where people stay put in your home state, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Oklahoma using data from the Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents who were born in the state according to the latest data, which is 2023 five-year estimates. The percentage of residents who were born in another state, a U.S. territory, and another country is also included.

Read on to find out where the most loyal Oklahoma residents live.

#50. Canadian County

- Population: 162,621

- Born in Oklahoma: 101,085 (62.2% of population)

- Born in a different state: 51,480 (31.7% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 1,624 (1.0% of population)

- Born in another country: 8,432 (5.2% of population)

#49. Rogers County

- Population: 97,235

- Born in Oklahoma: 60,534 (62.3% of population)

- Born in a different state: 33,149 (34.1% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 794 (0.8% of population)

- Born in another country: 2,758 (2.8% of population)

#48. Wagoner County

- Population: 84,339

- Born in Oklahoma: 52,710 (62.5% of population)

- Born in a different state: 26,919 (31.9% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 585 (0.7% of population)

- Born in another country: 4,125 (4.9% of population)

#47. Woods County

- Population: 8,619

- Born in Oklahoma: 5,408 (62.7% of population)

- Born in a different state: 3,009 (34.9% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 53 (0.6% of population)

- Born in another country: 149 (1.7% of population)

#46. Woodward County

- Population: 20,260

- Born in Oklahoma: 12,812 (63.2% of population)

- Born in a different state: 6,371 (31.4% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 72 (0.4% of population)

- Born in another country: 1,005 (5.0% of population)

#45. Atoka County

- Population: 14,255

- Born in Oklahoma: 9,039 (63.4% of population)

- Born in a different state: 4,918 (34.5% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 60 (0.4% of population)

- Born in another country: 238 (1.7% of population)

#44. Pushmataha County

- Population: 10,787

- Born in Oklahoma: 6,844 (63.4% of population)

- Born in a different state: 3,812 (35.3% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 40 (0.4% of population)

- Born in another country: 91 (0.8% of population)

#43. Logan County

- Population: 50,905

- Born in Oklahoma: 32,429 (63.7% of population)

- Born in a different state: 16,320 (32.1% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 400 (0.8% of population)

- Born in another country: 1,756 (3.4% of population)

#42. Harmon County

- Population: 2,452

- Born in Oklahoma: 1,563 (63.7% of population)

- Born in a different state: 749 (30.5% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 14 (0.6% of population)

- Born in another country: 126 (5.1% of population)

#41. Kay County

- Population: 43,731

- Born in Oklahoma: 28,000 (64.0% of population)

- Born in a different state: 14,160 (32.4% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 339 (0.8% of population)

- Born in another country: 1,232 (2.8% of population)

#40. Ellis County

- Population: 3,717

- Born in Oklahoma: 2,418 (65.1% of population)

- Born in a different state: 1,119 (30.1% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 12 (0.3% of population)

- Born in another country: 168 (4.5% of population)

#39. Craig County

- Population: 14,215

- Born in Oklahoma: 9,266 (65.2% of population)

- Born in a different state: 4,627 (32.6% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 68 (0.5% of population)

- Born in another country: 254 (1.8% of population)

#38. Tillman County

- Population: 6,967

- Born in Oklahoma: 4,562 (65.5% of population)

- Born in a different state: 2,084 (29.9% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 72 (1.0% of population)

- Born in another country: 249 (3.6% of population)

#37. Carter County

- Population: 48,255

- Born in Oklahoma: 31,606 (65.5% of population)

- Born in a different state: 14,856 (30.8% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 328 (0.7% of population)

- Born in another country: 1,465 (3.0% of population)

#36. Beckham County

- Population: 22,202

- Born in Oklahoma: 14,566 (65.6% of population)

- Born in a different state: 6,856 (30.9% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 111 (0.5% of population)

- Born in another country: 669 (3.0% of population)

#35. Grant County

- Population: 4,137

- Born in Oklahoma: 2,719 (65.7% of population)

- Born in a different state: 1,352 (32.7% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 55 (1.3% of population)

- Born in another country: 11 (0.3% of population)

#34. Custer County

- Population: 28,332

- Born in Oklahoma: 18,693 (66.0% of population)

- Born in a different state: 7,902 (27.9% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 211 (0.7% of population)

- Born in another country: 1,526 (5.4% of population)

#33. Stephens County

- Population: 43,314

- Born in Oklahoma: 28,648 (66.1% of population)

- Born in a different state: 13,221 (30.5% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 298 (0.7% of population)

- Born in another country: 1,147 (2.6% of population)

#32. Greer County

- Population: 5,498

- Born in Oklahoma: 3,653 (66.4% of population)

- Born in a different state: 1,714 (31.2% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 49 (0.9% of population)

- Born in another country: 82 (1.5% of population)

#31. Pittsburg County

- Population: 43,629

- Born in Oklahoma: 29,249 (67.0% of population)

- Born in a different state: 13,513 (31.0% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 282 (0.6% of population)

- Born in another country: 585 (1.3% of population)

#30. Latimer County

- Population: 9,495

- Born in Oklahoma: 6,367 (67.1% of population)

- Born in a different state: 2,966 (31.2% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 47 (0.5% of population)

- Born in another country: 115 (1.2% of population)

#29. Murray County

- Population: 13,807

- Born in Oklahoma: 9,262 (67.1% of population)

- Born in a different state: 4,089 (29.6% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 247 (1.8% of population)

- Born in another country: 209 (1.5% of population)

#28. Roger Mills County

- Population: 3,378

- Born in Oklahoma: 2,286 (67.7% of population)

- Born in a different state: 995 (29.5% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 25 (0.7% of population)

- Born in another country: 72 (2.1% of population)

#27. Cherokee County

- Population: 47,621

- Born in Oklahoma: 32,407 (68.1% of population)

- Born in a different state: 13,395 (28.1% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 294 (0.6% of population)

- Born in another country: 1,525 (3.2% of population)

#26. Blaine County

- Population: 8,603

- Born in Oklahoma: 5,863 (68.2% of population)

- Born in a different state: 2,245 (26.1% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 24 (0.3% of population)

- Born in another country: 471 (5.5% of population)

#25. Johnston County

- Population: 10,334

- Born in Oklahoma: 7,057 (68.3% of population)

- Born in a different state: 3,061 (29.6% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 47 (0.5% of population)

- Born in another country: 169 (1.6% of population)

#24. McClain County

- Population: 43,779

- Born in Oklahoma: 30,263 (69.1% of population)

- Born in a different state: 11,641 (26.6% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 348 (0.8% of population)

- Born in another country: 1,527 (3.5% of population)

#23. Kingfisher County

- Population: 15,288

- Born in Oklahoma: 10,576 (69.2% of population)

- Born in a different state: 3,250 (21.3% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 87 (0.6% of population)

- Born in another country: 1,375 (9.0% of population)

#22. Garvin County

- Population: 25,779

- Born in Oklahoma: 17,861 (69.3% of population)

- Born in a different state: 6,721 (26.1% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 175 (0.7% of population)

- Born in another country: 1,022 (4.0% of population)

#21. Washita County

- Population: 10,857

- Born in Oklahoma: 7,539 (69.4% of population)

- Born in a different state: 3,091 (28.5% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 35 (0.3% of population)

- Born in another country: 192 (1.8% of population)

#20. Pontotoc County

- Population: 38,158

- Born in Oklahoma: 26,538 (69.5% of population)

- Born in a different state: 10,615 (27.8% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 216 (0.6% of population)

- Born in another country: 789 (2.1% of population)

#19. Muskogee County

- Population: 66,471

- Born in Oklahoma: 46,239 (69.6% of population)

- Born in a different state: 17,919 (27.0% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 527 (0.8% of population)

- Born in another country: 1,786 (2.7% of population)

#18. McIntosh County

- Population: 19,237

- Born in Oklahoma: 13,512 (70.2% of population)

- Born in a different state: 5,404 (28.1% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 133 (0.7% of population)

- Born in another country: 188 (1.0% of population)

#17. Osage County

- Population: 45,963

- Born in Oklahoma: 32,356 (70.4% of population)

- Born in a different state: 12,795 (27.8% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 168 (0.4% of population)

- Born in another country: 644 (1.4% of population)

#16. Mayes County

- Population: 39,406

- Born in Oklahoma: 27,804 (70.6% of population)

- Born in a different state: 10,971 (27.8% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 168 (0.4% of population)

- Born in another country: 463 (1.2% of population)

#15. Pottawatomie County

- Population: 73,011

- Born in Oklahoma: 51,646 (70.7% of population)

- Born in a different state: 19,275 (26.4% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 669 (0.9% of population)

- Born in another country: 1,421 (1.9% of population)

#14. Grady County

- Population: 55,868

- Born in Oklahoma: 39,550 (70.8% of population)

- Born in a different state: 14,798 (26.5% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 362 (0.6% of population)

- Born in another country: 1,158 (2.1% of population)

#13. Major County

- Population: 7,656

- Born in Oklahoma: 5,439 (71.0% of population)

- Born in a different state: 1,840 (24.0% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 57 (0.7% of population)

- Born in another country: 320 (4.2% of population)

#12. Lincoln County

- Population: 33,917

- Born in Oklahoma: 24,108 (71.1% of population)

- Born in a different state: 9,324 (27.5% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 154 (0.5% of population)

- Born in another country: 331 (1.0% of population)

#11. Creek County

- Population: 72,353

- Born in Oklahoma: 51,454 (71.1% of population)

- Born in a different state: 19,369 (26.8% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 260 (0.4% of population)

- Born in another country: 1,270 (1.8% of population)

#10. Coal County

- Population: 5,275

- Born in Oklahoma: 3,772 (71.5% of population)

- Born in a different state: 1,434 (27.2% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 13 (0.2% of population)

- Born in another country: 56 (1.1% of population)

#9. Kiowa County

- Population: 8,458

- Born in Oklahoma: 6,124 (72.4% of population)

- Born in a different state: 2,176 (25.7% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 60 (0.7% of population)

- Born in another country: 98 (1.2% of population)

#8. Hughes County

- Population: 13,411

- Born in Oklahoma: 9,717 (72.5% of population)

- Born in a different state: 3,354 (25.0% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 47 (0.4% of population)

- Born in another country: 293 (2.2% of population)

#7. Caddo County

- Population: 26,626

- Born in Oklahoma: 19,383 (72.8% of population)

- Born in a different state: 5,855 (22.0% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 102 (0.4% of population)

- Born in another country: 1,286 (4.8% of population)

#6. Okfuskee County

- Population: 11,304

- Born in Oklahoma: 8,316 (73.6% of population)

- Born in a different state: 2,629 (23.3% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 91 (0.8% of population)

- Born in another country: 268 (2.4% of population)

#5. Okmulgee County

- Population: 36,922

- Born in Oklahoma: 27,185 (73.6% of population)

- Born in a different state: 9,187 (24.9% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 74 (0.2% of population)

- Born in another country: 476 (1.3% of population)

#4. Pawnee County

- Population: 15,689

- Born in Oklahoma: 11,584 (73.8% of population)

- Born in a different state: 3,869 (24.7% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 75 (0.5% of population)

- Born in another country: 161 (1.0% of population)

#3. Noble County

- Population: 10,909

- Born in Oklahoma: 8,061 (73.9% of population)

- Born in a different state: 2,676 (24.5% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 109 (1.0% of population)

- Born in another country: 63 (0.6% of population)

#2. Seminole County

- Population: 23,550

- Born in Oklahoma: 17,469 (74.2% of population)

- Born in a different state: 5,502 (23.4% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 104 (0.4% of population)

- Born in another country: 475 (2.0% of population)

#1. Dewey County

- Population: 4,433

- Born in Oklahoma: 3,316 (74.8% of population)

- Born in a different state: 1,058 (23.9% of population)

- Born in U.S. territories: 5 (0.1% of population)

- Born in another country: 54 (1.2% of population)