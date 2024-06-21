Unreal Mobile Relaunch: Plans From $15/Month

This month, Unreal Mobile officially relaunched with new plans and a new owner: Iggy Azalea.

In this article, I’ll share what we know about Unreal Mobile so far including which plans are available and how it compares to other low-cost MVNOs.

Unreal Mobile: New Affordable Plans on AT&T’s Network

Unreal Mobile has rebranded and relaunched with three new cell phone plans, all of which provide access to AT&T's network.

The three plans available include The Mini, The Midi and The Maxi. To purchase any plan, you’ll have to prepay for at least three months in advance. Annual versions of each plan are also available.

Similar to Mint Mobile, new customers purchasing a three-month plan will get the best rate initially. After three months, the price will increase to "regular plan rates." However, you can keep the same monthly cost by switching to an annual plan.

Here’s what you can expect to pay for each of Unreal Mobile’s phone plans:

Plan High-Speed Data

(Monthly) Hotspot Data

(Monthly) First 3-Months Price Regular 3-Month Price Annual Price The Mini 5GB 1GB $45 ($15/month) $60 ($20/month) $180 ($15/month) The Midi 20GB 5GB $75 ($25/month) $90 ($30/month) $300 ($25/month) The Maxi 30GB 10GB $90 ($30/month) $120 ($40/month) $360 ($30/month)

Note: taxes and fees are not included in the plan price

All of Unreal Mobile’s plans also include the following features:

Free unlimited nationwide talk, text and data

Free international calls and texts from the US

Free calls and texts when roaming in Canada and Mexico, plus 100MB of data

Free eSIM

Additionally, you can choose to pay with standard methods during checkout, or you can pay with cryptocurrency.

Since Unreal Mobile offers service on AT&T's network, you can check to see if you'll have coverage on the GSMA coverage map. Visit Unreal Mobile's website, click "Coverage" and "Check Coverage" to enter your ZIP code. You can also visit AT&T's website and check the coverage map there.

In addition to cell phone plans, Unreal Mobile is also offering a small selection of devices. At the time of writing, three phones are available on Unreal Mobile’s website: Apple iPhone 14 ($629), Apple iPhone 15 ($729) and an Apple iPhone 15 Plus ($829).

How Does Unreal Mobile Compare?

Compared to other MVNOs, Unreal Mobile is most similar to Mint Mobile in the sense that customers must prepay for at least three months of service on any plan. Additionally, both MVNOs are celebrity-driven with Ryan Reynolds being the face of Mint Mobile and Iggy Azalea announcing ownership of Unreal Mobile.

Mint Mobile (Review) is an MVNO that provides access to T-Mobile's towers, unlike Unreal Mobile which runs on AT&T's network. Despite the different networks, plan prices and data allotments are very similar. Both providers offer 5GB of data for as low as $15/month or 20GB for as low as $25/month.

However, Mint’s unlimited plan includes an additional 10GB of high-speed data for the same price: as low as $30/month. Additionally, Mint Mobile’s new customer offer allows you to try any plan for $15/month for the first three months, which is a great deal on the unlimited plan.

Compared to other AT&T MVNOs, Unreal Mobile is a bit more competitive.

For example, Cricket Wireless (Review) offers 5GB of high-speed data for $30/month, which is twice as expensive as Unreal Mobile's 5GB plan. Additionally, all of Unreal Mobile's plans include a small amount of hotspot. Cricket Wireless' $60 unlimited plan is the only plan to include mobile hotspot without having to pay for a monthly add-on.

If you're only looking for a small amount of data and the absolute lowest bill upfront, Cricket Wireless could still be a better fit than Unreal Mobile. Cricket Wireless' $15 plan only includes 1GB of high-speed data (the same price includes 5GB with Unreal Mobile); however, you can prepay one month at a time with Cricket instead of owing $45 for three months or $180 for a year upfront with Unreal Mobile.

Finally, H2O Wireless (Review) offers plans beginning at $18/month for 3GB of high-speed data and 2GB of hotspot data, which is slightly more expensive for slightly less data than Unreal Mobile's Mini plan. H2O's annual plans begin at only $5/month ($60 total), however, this plan doesn't include any data. A 10GB annual plan from H2O costs $300 ($25/month), which is the same price as Unreal Mobile's Midi annual plan and includes only half the data.

However, if you're shopping for multiple lines, Unreal Mobile falls short. H2O Wireless offers family plans for $25/month per line with 40GB of high-speed data, which is twice as much high-speed data as Unreal Mobile's Midi plan for the same monthly price.

Final Thoughts

Ultimately, Unreal Mobile could be an excellent choice for a low-cost cell phone plan. If you have great service with AT&T in your area, you'll likely be covered by Unreal Mobile.

If you do decide to try out Unreal Mobile, be sure to read our guide on how to seamlessly make the switch.

I recommend bringing your own phone to the carrier to save the most money. Additionally, I'd recommend trying out a three-month plan before committing to a year of service. You'll get the same great monthly rate as the annual plans, and you won't be out quite as much money if the plan doesn't work for you for any reason.

For more options, be sure to check out our full list of the best cell phone plans available now.

