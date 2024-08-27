Ultra Mobile Deal: 3 Unlimited Lines for $85/Month

For a limited time, new Ultra Mobile customers can get three lines on an unlimited phone plan for $85/month (plus taxes and fees). That works out to be about $28/month per line!

In this article, I’ll share everything you need to know about Ultra Mobile’s new family plan discount.

Save 50% on a Third Line With Ultra Mobile Unlimited

Now through November 30, Ultra Mobile (Review) is offering a discounted third line to new customers who open a family plan.

With Ultra Mobile's family plan, all lines will be on the Unlimited plan ($49/month). Typically, the first line pays full price while additional lines cost $24/month to add. With the current promotion, new customers can add a third line for only $12. That brings the total cost of the monthly bill to $85 before taxes and fees.

Additionally, the pricing is guaranteed as long as the account stays active with three lines.

Here’s what each line will get with Ultra Mobile’s family plan:

Unlimited nationwide talk, text and data

40GB of high-speed 5G/4G LTE data per month

10GB mobile hotspot data

Unlimited talk and text to 90+ international destinations

Unlimited talk and text in Mexico and Canada

Monthly $5 international calling credit

One-time $5 international roaming credit

Free Wi-Fi calling

Free SIM card or eSIM

Ultra Mobile's family plan requires a minimum of two lines and a maximum of five lines. Only the third line will receive the $12 discount. To get this deal, visit Ultra Mobile's website.

Ultra Mobile: An Affordable Phone Service Provider on T-Mobile’s Network

If you aren't familiar with Ultra Mobile, it's a prepaid mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) that runs on T-Mobile's network. Monthly plans begin as low as $15 for unlimited talk & text, or you can get the same plan for $10/month when you prepay for a year in advance.

Compared to other T-Mobile MVNOs, Ultra Mobile offers fair prices for both light data users and unlimited phone plans, especially when you prepay for more than one month. You can learn more about Ultra Mobile's monthly and multi-month phone plans for single-line accounts here.

Ultra Mobile's latest deal also makes it a competitive option for multi-line unlimited plans. Three unlimited lines will cost $85/month for new customers who activate their service before November 30. To compare, here are the best deals you can get on three unlimited lines of service from a couple of our other favorite T-Mobile MVNOs:

Mint Mobile (Review) offers three lines of unlimited (40GB high-speed data) for $45/month for the first three months. That works out to be $15/line! If you're porting your phone numbers from AT&T or Verizon, you can also get up to four lines free for a limited time. After your first three months, the same plan is available for $40/month per line for three months ($120 total monthly) or $30/month per line for a year ($90 total monthly).

offers three lines of unlimited (40GB high-speed data) for $45/month for the first three months. That works out to be $15/line! If you're porting your phone numbers from AT&T or Verizon, you can also get up to four lines free for a limited time. After your first three months, the same plan is available for $40/month per line for three months ($120 total monthly) or $30/month per line for a year ($90 total monthly). Google Fi (Review) offers a Simply Unlimited plan with 35GB of high-speed data for $30/month per line ($90 total monthly).

Unlimited plans are available directly from T-Mobile for as low as $50/month (50GB high-speed data) for one line with the Essentials Saver plan. However, T-Mobile does offer a third line free for new customers. That brings the total price of T-Mobile Essentials to $90/month for three lines ($30 per line).

Before you switch to Ultra Mobile, check your phone's compatibility online and make sure you'll have service in your area by checking Ultra Mobile's coverage map. Also, be sure to read my full Ultra Mobile review before switching.

For more options, read our guide on the best cell phone plans and deals available now. If you do decide to make the switch, check out this guide that Team Clark put together to take you step-by-step through the process of changing carriers.

Are you thinking about switching to Ultra Mobile and prepaying for more than one month to get the best deal? Let us know in our Clark.com Community!

